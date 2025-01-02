Everything we know about the New Orleans terror attack

The suspect was shot dead at the scene after exiting the white pick-up truck - Plexiom /X

At least 15 people were killed and 35 were injured by a terrorist who drove a pick-up truck into a crowd of New Year’s Day revellers in the Louisiana city of New Orleans in what the FBI is investigating as an act of “terrorism”.

Officials said the suspect was carrying an Islamic State (IS) flag and that homemade bombs were recovered from the vehicle.

After crashing into the crowd, the man exited the truck and opened fire, injuring dozens of people, among them two police officers. Police said he used an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon, and was shot dead by officers at the scene.

Where did the attack happen?

It took place at 3.15am in the early hours of New Years Day at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets in the city’s world-famous French Quarter. Police said the driver swerved around bollards to carry out the attack.

It occurred just hours before New Orleans was set to host the Sugar Bowl American football game, a college quarter-final at the Caesars Superdome.

What have authorities said?

The FBI said it is investigating the incident as an “act of terrorism”. Other reports said the attacker was carrying an IS flag.

At a news conference, LaToya Cantrell, the New Orleans mayor, described the killings as a “terrorist attack”.

Supt Anne Kirkpatrick, the city’s police chief, said: “It did involve a man driving a pick-up truck down Bourbon Street at a very fast pace, and it was very intentional behaviour.”

Joe Biden, the US president, said the FBI found videos that the driver had posted to social media hours before the attack in which he said he was inspired by the IS group and expressed a desire to kill.

He called the attack a “despicable” and “heinous act”.

Donald Trump, the president-elect, said “our hearts are with all of the innocent victims” and wrote on social media: “When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the fake news media, but it turned out to be true.”

LaToya Cantrell, the New Orleans mayor, described the killings as a terrorist attack - Gerald Herbert/AP

Who is the suspect?

Citing law enforcement officials, US media has named the suspect as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, who is said to be a resident of Texas and a US citizen.

He appeared to have been a real estate agent working in Houston and had served as an IT specialist in the US Army.

Officials said they were searching for accomplices but gave few details.

Reports suggest he was based locally and lived in a rental property in the St Roch neighbourhood, around two miles from the scene.

News website Nola reported that dozens of people were evacuated from that area on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at an Airbnb that investigators believe to be connected to the attacker.

Authorities said at least 35 people were injured in the New Orleans attack - Matthew Hinton/AFP

How many people were hurt?

In addition to the 15 fatalities, authorities said at least 35 people were injured.

They were taken to five hospitals across the city – the University Medical Centre, Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Centre Jefferson Campus and Ochsner Baptist Campus.