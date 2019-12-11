Everything to Know About Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes‘ girlfriend Brittany Matthews made headlines this week after she claimed that she was harassed by New England Patriots fans on Sunday while cheering on her boyfriend, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthews wrote on Twitter earlier this week that she had to be moved by security at the game because the Patriots’ hometown fans were harassing her. “Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place 🙌🏼,” she explained. “That’s how you know it was bad🤔🤔.”

Mahomes, a quarterback for the Chiefs, and Matthews have been dating for years. Read on for everything you need to know about the former soccer star and current fitness coach.

She and Mahomes are high school sweethearts.

Matthews and Mahomes, both 24, met in high school while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, they’ve been dating since the 10th grade. In 2013, the pair went to prom together, as seen in an adorable throwback photo on Mahomes’ Instagram.

After graduation, Matthews went on to play college soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler while Mahomes played football at Texas Tech University. Despite going to different colleges, the athletic couple maintained their strong relationship.

“My valentine from the beginning to now!💕,” the football star captioned a 2018 before-and-after post with Matthews.

Matthews is a former college and professional soccer player.

After playing college soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, Matthews also went on to play professionally in Iceland, according to her website.

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” Matthews said in a 2017 interview with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family.”

“So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer,” she added.

The outlet reported that she signed with the Iceland pro team of UMF Afturelding/Fram after college.

She now runs her own fitness company.

After her soccer career, Matthews went on to form her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

“By the end of my first season [in Iceland], I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field,” she explains on her website. “Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level.”

The company offers various training programs and gear available for purchase.

Matthews and Mahomes are proud parents to two dogs.

The couple shares two dogs, a pit bull and a Cane Corso named Steel and Silver. The two pups even have their own Instagram account, which has a description that reads: “Just a pit bull & a cane corso living our best life🐶❤️.”

The dogs are often seen dressed up in Chiefs gear to support Mahomes.

“Happy Gameday, let’s go daddio!!!” a caption on one recent photo reads.

The couple plans on living together in Kansas City for a “long time.”

Earlier this year, Mahomes bought a $1.925 million house in Kansas City, the home of his football team, according to USA Today.

In an August Bleacher Report video showing the inside of the football player’s home — including his massive shoe wall! — the couple explained that they wanted to “set down roots” in the Midwestern city.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us. I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City,” Mahomes said. “We’re trying to be here for a long, long time.”

Matthews agreed: “Very long! We love it here.”