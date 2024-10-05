Everything We Know About a Potential 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell have captured the hearts of Netflix viewers worldwide in their charming new romcom, Nobody Wants This. But after binge-watching all ten episodes, the question clearly on everyone's minds: Is Nobody Wants This returning for a season two?

The short answer: We don't know yet. The long answer: everyone involved, including creator Erin Foster, would love to return for a second chapter, so it's up to Netflix. Typically, Netflix takes their time to make a decision (and it's rooted in viewership data), so no news isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"I would love to do a Season 2; Kristen and Adam would love to do a Season 2," Foster told The Wrap. "There’s so much more story to tell so if people like the show, then I would be really excited to keep telling it." If there is a season two, it's very likely Bell and Brody would return, as would Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Stephanie Faracy, and Michael Hitchcock.

In another interview, Foster told IndieWire, "We’re getting a really positive response. And so I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential Season 2. The story in Season 1 unfolds really slowly. And so I think if there is a Season 2 I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible!"

We'll update this as soon as there's more news about Nobody Wants This season two.

