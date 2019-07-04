Everything We Know About "Stranger Things" Season 4

From Seventeen

Welcome back to Hawkins, Indiana. Stranger Things season 3 was filled with crazy moments and now fans are wondering what's next for the kids after everything that went down at Starcourt Mall. The finale definitely brought some big changes for everyone and things will certainly not be the same once the show comes back for another season. So what's next for our favorite Dungeons and Dragons players as they continue to try to survive in their little town? Here's everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 4...

*Major spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things below!*

Is season 4 of Stranger Things actually happening?

Netflix still hasn't renewed the show for a fourth season, but it would be really surprising if it doesn't come back. The cast and crew have hinted that the show will last up to five seasons, so season four is definitely in the cards.

Who will be coming back?

This one is a tough one since there were a lot of tearful goodbyes at the end of the season. With Will, Jonathan, Joyce, and El moving away from Hawkins, we're not sure how this party will stay together when a new demogorgon comes into town. Chances are that we won't see Darce Montgomery back this season after Billy died at the end of season 3, but there's always some possibility of flashbacks or some other special scenes. Plus, there's the big questi0n of where Hopper might be or whether he's dead or alive. It's definitely up in the air for a lot of these characters, but hopefully we'll find out sooner rather than later.

What is going to happen in season 4?

Make sure you've watched the entire season finale because there was an extra mid-credits scene that sets up the next season. We see the Russians are up to no good again despite Starcourt Mall being gone. Unfortunately, one of their prisoners is taken to be eaten by the new demogorgon that they've created. Plus, they mention that they have an American prisoner locked up, which might be a hint that Hopper is still alive.

This also means that the fight for Hawkins still isn't over yet and that the group will likely reunite to get the Russians and their crazy experiments out of town for good.

When does season 4 come out?

Since the show still hasn't been renewed yet, it's still too early to tell when it would return. Season 1 and 3 came out in July, while season 2 came out in October. There's a good chance that it'll come back on either month, depending on production and what the kids will be experiencing in Hawkins. In the meantime, you can always test your knowledge with a Stranger Things quiz or load up on Stranger Things merch while you anxiously await the season 4 announcement.

