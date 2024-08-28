Everything We Know About Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’ So Far

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe has lassoed another offshoot — The Madison — into development.

The show won’t follow the Dutton family as Season 5B of the flagship series awaits its premiere and farewell of sorts to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and other characters, though Costner will not return. A Season 6 of Yellowstone is in discussion.

For everything we know about The Madison, read on.

What is The Madison about?

The Madison will follow the McIntosh family, a New York City family living in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

TVLine reported that the offshoot was rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in after her husband and brother-in-law die in a plane crash.

Who will be in The Madison?

Michelle Pfeiffer was first confirmed to headline the spinoff. She will play the mother of two daughters — Beau Garrett and Elle Chapman. Chapman’s character is Paige McIntosh, who luxuriates in the New York lifestyle perpetuated by her parents and husband. Patrick J. Adams will play Russell McIntosh, Paige’s investment banker husband. Garett will play Abigail Reese, a New York mother of two who is recently divorced. Amiah Miller will play Abigail’s oldest daughter Brigitte.

Deadline exclusively reported Matthew Fox’s boarding of the project in the role of bachelor Paul, who loves the outdoors.

Word of Kurt Russell joining the project had circulated, but nothing has been confirmed thus far. TVLine first had the news.

Who else is behind The Madison?

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Creator Sheridan will executive produce alongside Pfeiffer, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.

Has The Madison begun production?

Production was slated to begin late August aiming for a 2025 premiere date.

