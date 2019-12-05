Everything We Know About "V Wars" Season 2

From Seventeen

Vampires are among us in Netflix's latest series, V Wars, which is also Ian Somerhalder's big return to the vampire genre. As fans of the series already know, things haven't been the same since a deadly virus was released into the world that turned regular humans into deadly vampires. While Ian Somerhalder's character, Dr. Luther Swann, is trying to do everything he can in order to find a cure and save the planet, his best friend, Michael Fayne, is out to help make sure other newly turned vampires like him don't get eliminated and are able to live in peace.

Of course, if you're already obsessed with the show, you're probably already hoping for a second season of this crazy and totally awesome story. So is it going to happen? And who will be back? Here's everything you need to know about season 2 of V Wars...

Is season 2 of V Wars actually happening?

Since V Wars just started, it's still too early for Netflix to confirm that the show will come back for another season. However, it looks like fans might not have to worry too much, since it seems like Netflix has already picked up the series for another season.

"Well, we got to get season two. That's why I really need viewers watching the show, it is worth watching it," Ian Somerhalder told IANS.

When will season 2 start filming?

With an early season 2 renewal, there's a good chance that filming will be underway pretty soon and that fans will get to see their favorite characters back on the small screen soon.

Who will be coming back?

Since this is the apocalypse, anything can happen, including some of our favorite characters not surviving to see season two. While the cast won't be confirmed until the show gets renewed, there's a good chance we'll see all of our favorites come back as long as nothing happens to their characters.

What is going to happen in season 2?

Chances are we'll be seeing Dr. Luther Swann continued to deal with the aftermath of the virus hitting the planet. Official details haven't come out yet, but Ian Somerhalder has already revealed that two new characters will be introduced.

"There are two amazing Indian characters that we are going to put together - a father and a daughter," he told IANS. "A vampire in India will be different from a vampire in Eastern Europe or South America, that will be a very exciting and new angle to explore."

When does season 2 come out?

The show got a pretty early season 2 renewal, so there's a good chance that fans will only have to wait a year to see their favorite vampires back in December 2020.

