Here’s Everything We Learned At D23 2024: New Film Announcements And More

Walt Disney Studios announced several new projects in the works over the weekend at D23 2024 in addition to giving updates on titles it has in the works.

Films that are still in the early stages of development include Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and Incredibles 3. Other projects further along that received major updates include Tron: Ares, Elio, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Andor Season 2, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again and many more.

Still, the cast of Agatha All Along performed a new musical number for the series, which comes out on Disney+ in October. Other highly anticipated films received official titles, and plenty of casting news was released.

Find more announcements from D23 2024 — broken down by category of IP, animation vs. live-action and more — below:

Marvel Projects

Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams appeared in newly released footage for Ironheart alongside Anthony Ramos, who will also star in the Disney+ series as The Hood. Executive producer Ryan Coogler showed up to D23 with Thorne, Ramos and cast members Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty) to the Honda Center for the unveiling of the first look at the show. The series will launch in 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again also got a first-look moment with cast members Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson and Vincent D’Onofrio in attendance alongside Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

New footage of Agatha All Along starring Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Okwui Okpokwasili, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Maria Dizzia Paul Adelstein, Patti LuPone and Debra Jo Rupp was also shown.

Doctor Doom and War Machine will appear in Fortnite Season 4, as revealed at the expo.

Live-Action

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympianspiggybacked off of its Comic-Con casting news to reveal three more characters who will enter the mix in the installment based on Rick Riordan’s The Sea of Monsters.

A first look at Tron: Ares showed Evan Peters, Jared Leto and Greta Lee in character, and the film also revealed that it has recruited Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails to score the upcoming franchise film.

Snow White footage released at D23 revealed Rachel Zegler’s rendition of the classic Disney princess. The actress introduced the clip, and Gal Gadot teased her version of the Evil Queen.

Mufasa: The Lion King trailer took audiences deeper into Barry Jenkins’ next project, which will feature a new Lin-Manuel Miranda original song.

Beloved Agent 626, or more commonly known as Stitch, tore through the Disney logo screen as a hint at the live-action version of the animated film starring young Lilo and the blue furball. The CGI creature’s dramatic entrance was followed by the reveal of a summer 2025 release date.

Fresh off of Deadpool & Wolverine’s box office domination, another starring work of Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman will be adapted into a musical. A Frozen musical filmed live will debut on Disney+ in 2025, and a Hercules musical will premiere on London’s West end next year as well.

Star Wars

The first trailer for Disney and Lucasfilm’s Skeleton Crew gave a glimpse of Jude Law in character for the series.

Ben Mendelsohn joined the cast of Andor for Season 2 to reprise his villain role of Orson Krennic.

Jon Favreau’s Mandalorian and Grogu had footage shown as well. The film will mark the first feature in the Star Wars franchise since before COVID.

Animation

Key Huy Quan joined the voice cast of Zootopia 2. He will voice Gary, a snake. Zoe Saldaña also joined the voice cast of upcoming Elio as the main character’s aunt.

Frozen 3 concept art was shown at the experience, and the goal for release is 2027. Brad Bird will return to direct the newly announced Incredibles 3.

Pixar boss Pete Docter introduced the animation studio’s next feature film, Hoppers, which will feature the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Monihan and Jon Hamm. The story will follow a young woman, a beaver and other humans including scientists and more.

The Inside Out film franchise will expand into television, centering the production studio that makes Riley’s dreams, which was featured in Inside Out 2.

Moana 2 was introduced by both Auli’I Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, and a new trailer for the film played for the audience at the Honda Center.

Title Reveals

Big films that got title announcements included James Cameron’s next Avatar film, which will be called Avatar: Fire and Ash as well as the Freaky Friday sequel starring Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray — Freakier Friday.

