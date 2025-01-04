Everything on Apple TV+ is free this weekend: Here’s what to watch

If you haven’t cut up on Season 1 of Severance, now is your chance! This weekend, ahead of the Severance Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ is making its entire content library free to all. From the new season of Shrinking to that very first, legendary season of Ted Lasso. All you’ll need to access Apple TV+ library filled with award-winning originals is an Apple ID (which you most likely already have if you’ve ever used an iPhone, iMac or Apple Watch). Are you ready to start streaming? Here’s what to know about this weekend’s free period, plus the shows we recommend you check out first.

Is Apple TV+ free?

From Jan. 3-5, you can check out all the content on Apple TV+ without even formally signing up for the platform. All you’ll need is an Apple ID to access Apple TV+ for free this weekend. While Apple TV+ has a free trial available to eligible new subscribers, this free weekend exists separate from that — so if you get hooked on Bad Sisters and need a few extra days to finish the new season, don’t sweat it!

What to watch on Apple TV+:

Need some help choosing what to check out on Apple TV+ while it’s free? Here are a few of the best shows to watch on Apple TV+.

Severance

Adam Scott leads a team of office workers who have all undergone a surgical procedure that splits their memories between home and work. Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also star in this psychological thriller. Season 2 of Severance premieres on Friday, Jan. 17. So if you haven’t seen Season 1 yet, now is your moment.

Shrinking

Jason Segel stars as an unconventional therapist battling his own grief after the death of his wife in this wacky, heartwarming comedy. Harrison Ford co-stars as his by-the-book professional associate (and begrudging friend). Shrinking Season 2 dropped earlier this year, and a third season is already on its way.

Slow Horses

A dysfunctional gaggle of spies, Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke (in Season 1, at least), what more could you ask for? This drama follows an MI5 outpost where disgraced spies are sent to spend their days. There are four seasons of the series (so far), but each season is only six episodes, so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting through it all in the next 48 hours… right?

The Morning Show

See, they don’t all start with ‘S!’ The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as morning news personalities in this high-stakes, high-pressure drama. There’s three seasons of The Morning Show for you to catch up on this weekend, so start streaming!

Ted Lasso

If you haven’t seen it already, this is your sign from the universe to watch what was maybe one of the most beloved shows of the last decade. Ted Lasso follows an American football coach (played by the perfectly goofy Jason Sudeikis) who paddles across the pond to serve as the new head coach of a flailing football team in the UK… AKA soccer… a completely different sport. The supporting cast features Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. There are three seasons of Ted Lasso for you to binge in the next two days.

