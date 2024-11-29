‘Everything A Pug Should Be:’ Vito Named Top Dog At National Dog Show

Vito, a two-and-a-half-year-old pug, rose above 2,000 other canines in Philadelphia on Thursday, where he was declared best in show at the 92nd annual National Dog Show.

“He’s got a beautiful head and expression, he’s a very compact dog,” Vito’s handler, Michael Scott, said in an interview after the victory. “And his movement, he’s got wonderful movement.”

Vito has already had a storied career on the show dog circuit, racking up 25 best in show honors. He is also the No. 2 toy dog in the U.S., according to NBC News, after winning best in breed at the Westminster Dog Show in New York earlier this year and best of breed at the American Kennel Club National Show in 2023.

“Compact, features, movement — everything a pug should be,” judge George Milutinovich said of the pug. “Wow. Just wow. Lots of dog in a small package.”

Monty, a giant schnauzer. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

Monty, a giant schnauzer. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

Carolyn Koch, Vito’s co-owner, told NBC she was “so proud” of the dog. A pug hasn’t won the best in show title since the National Dog Show began its latest era in 2002.

Second place, also known as reserve best in show, was awarded to Verde, a Welsh terrier. Other dogs who won their categories to enter the final round included a clumber spaniel named Houston, The Zit, an Ibizan hound, Rupert a Berger Picard, JJ a Lhasa apso and a giant schnauzer named Monty.

Rupert, the Berger Picard, competes for best in show. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

A clumber spaniel named Houston won the sporting group category on Thursday. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

Second place, also known as reserve best in show, was awarded to Verde, a Welsh terrier. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

The National Dog Show is an all-breed show authorized by the AKC, and has taken place in various incarnations each year since 1933. Any dog registered with the kennel club can take part.

“He’s very smug,” Scott, the dog’s handler, said. “I do think he knows.”

JJ, a Lhasa apso. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

The Zit, an Ibizan hound, won its group at the show. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

