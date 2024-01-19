Everything I wish I’d known about cervical cancer

The most common symptom of cervical cancer is vaginal bleeding, although other symptoms include vaginal discharge, pain or discomfort during sex and unexplained pain in the lower back or between the hip bones

Rhea Crighton was five months pregnant when, in May 2016, she noticed she was bleeding. “I was concerned about miscarrying,” she says, “but scans showed that there was nothing wrong with the baby or the placenta.” However, the mysterious bleeding kept recurring as often as every two weeks.

Crighton, a nurse, now aged 41, says that she was repeatedly told that everything was fine. By the time she was eight months pregnant, Crighton, who already had a two-year-old daughter Amelia, says the bleeding “was like a period, and it would often happen a couple of times a day”. She had also developed back pain “that radiated down my leg, like sciatica”, tummy pains that felt like contractions, and constipation.

“And when I did go, it was so painful,” she says. “But everything was put down to pregnancy. I hoped that once the baby was born, all the symptoms would go away and I’d go back to normal.”

However, the true cause of all Crighton’s problems was a potentially deadly tumour caused by cervical cancer.

According to Cancer Research, cervical cancer is diagnosed in more than 3,000 women every year in the UK. Bleeding is a symptom, and cervical cancer is most common in women aged 30 to 34 – exactly Crighton’s age group. Sadly, every year around 850 women die of it, with only 51 per cent of women surviving for 10 years after diagnosis.

“I’d always attended my screening appointments ever since I was 18,” says Crighton. “And they’d always been clear, so cervical cancer didn’t occur to me.”

Crighton gave birth to her son Dylan in September 2016 by caesarean, but the bleeding continued and she suffered pain in her back and pelvis. “I assumed this was normal after a C-section,” she says. But after six weeks, her health visitor suggested Crighton visit her GP. She referred Crighton to hospital, though she suspected infection rather than cancer. There, a consultant said he could see a “mass” on her cervix.

Crighton says: “I asked, ‘What are the chances this is benign?’ He replied, ‘Slim.’ I called my husband James and my mum but both were at work and couldn’t pick up, so I called a friend and blurted out, ‘They think I’ve got cancer.’ I found a chair in a corridor and sat breastfeeding my baby and sobbing at the same time.”

On December 2, Crighton was diagnosed with cancer. She had a 5cm tumour and the cancer had spread to nearby lymph nodes. The tumour was too large to remove surgically, so Crighton was told she would start chemotherapy in January.

Christmas was difficult. “I couldn’t eat Christmas dinner as I felt sick with pain and I was so tired. I was terrified I’d die and leave my children. When we went to see Amelia in her nursery Christmas play, I sat there with my little boy in his car seat and cried from start to finish. I’m sure everyone thought I was a sentimental mum, but I thought it might be the only one of my children’s performances I ever got to see.”

Chemotherapy was gruelling. “I was supposed to have five treatments but could only manage three as I was so sick,” says Crighton. “I lost 10kg in three weeks. I had kidney damage and a nerve damage condition called peripheral neuropathy in my fingers and feet. Even now, my fingers feel quite numb and I have permanent burning and tingling feelings in my toes.”

Crighton was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 - Jay Williams

Alongside chemotherapy, Crighton had 28 sessions of radiotherapy, followed by three rounds of brachytherapy, which involved putting radioactive rods in her cervix under spinal anaesthetic and sedation.

“My husband James was my absolute rock through all this. He had to do so much to look after a toddler and tiny baby as well as me.” Thankfully the treatment worked, and in July 2017 Crighton was told she was “NED” – no evidence of disease.

The treatment plunged Crighton into premature menopause, for which she takes HRT, and she experiences pain and diarrhoea because the radiotherapy damaged her bowel. But she says, “I still play tennis, I still work and I am still here, so I’d do it all over again.”

Crighton says her cancer was caused by a common virus called HPV, which can affect the cells of the cervix. “They didn’t test for HPV then [during routine smear tests], but if they had and I’d tested positive, they’d have kept a closer eye on me with yearly screening, so I might have been diagnosed earlier,” she says. However, she adds, “I presented so many times at the hospital between May and December and was reassured everything was fine even though it wasn’t.”

Crighton is now a specialist gynae-oncology nurse, partly because of the death of a friend with a gynaecological cancer, as well as her own experience, and advocates for a “three strikes” policy, “where if someone presents with symptoms in pregnancy that would suggest a potential cancer in a non-pregnant person, they are referred to a specialist”.

She adds: “It’s important for us all to go to screenings, to be aware of symptoms and to speak out and advocate for ourselves. I’m lucky to be here to see my children grow up.”

Crighton with her husband James and two children, Amelia and Dylan - Jay Williams

Here’s everything you need to know about cervical cancer.

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in a woman’s cervix, which joins the top of the vagina to the lower part of the womb.

What are the symptoms of cervical cancer?

Helen Hyndman is a specialist nurse at the Eve Appeal women’s health charity and co-ordinator of the charity’s Ask Eve Information Service. She says: “Cervical cancer may not have obvious symptoms in the early stages. If you do have symptoms, the most common is vaginal bleeding, which can occur after sex, in between periods or after the menopause. Other symptoms may include changes to vaginal discharge, pain or discomfort during sex and unexplained pain in the lower back or between the hip bones. As the disease progresses, you may experience loss of appetite, weight loss, lack of energy, blood in your urine, changes to bladder and bowel habits, swollen ankles, legs and feet and abdominal and back pain.”

How to spot the signs of cervical cancer early

Any bleeding that is new or different should be investigated by your GP as soon as possible. If your GP suspects cervical cancer, you should be referred to see a specialist within two weeks. Regular cervical screening tests can mean that changes to cells are picked up before they have a chance to turn into cancer.

What causes cervical cancer?

Almost all cases of cervical cancer – an estimated 99.7 per cent – are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a virus that can infect the skin and moist membranes in the body, including the cervix, vagina, vulva, anus and lining of the mouth and throat. It can be passed on through any type of sexual contact. It is estimated that around 8 out of 10 people will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives.

“There are more than 200 types of HPV, many of which are harmless,” Hyndman says. “However, around 14 types of HPV are known as ‘high-risk HPV’. They can cause abnormal changes to the cells of the cervix, which can eventually lead to cervical cancer. Two strains of the virus (HPV 16 and 18) are known to be responsible for 70 per cent of all cases of cervical cancer.”

She says: “Most women who are infected with high-risk strains don’t develop cervical cancer because usually the immune system clears HPV infections within two years. However, an infection can become persistent. Nobody knows why. If this happens, the virus may cause cells to change, and if these cells are not monitored or treated, they may turn into cervical cancer.”

Eve Appeal says, “We need more research to understand why some cervical cancers are not linked to high-risk HPV.”

What increases the risk of cervical cancer?

Smoking doubles the risk of cervical cancer, possibly because smoking reduces the number of immune cells in the cervix. Other factors include a weakened immune system and taking the contraceptive pill for more than five years. The more children you have, the greater your risk. This may be because of hormonal changes during pregnancy.

How is cervical cancer diagnosed?

Cervical screening, which has replaced the old “smear test”, can prevent three-quarters of cases ever developing. But the latest figures show that nearly one in three eligible for screening do not come forward. Professor Adam Rosenthal, consultant gynaecologist at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, explains how it works. “During the test, a sample of cells is taken, which is tested for high-risk HPV,” he says. “If the result is negative, the cell sample will be discarded and you will be called for your next routine screening in three years if you are aged 25 to 49, or five years if you are 50 to 64. If HPV is present, the cells are checked for signs of any precancerous changes, which can be monitored or treated. These changes are not cancer but could turn to cancer in the future.”

Hyndman says: “If no cell changes are seen, the screening will be repeated in one year. If there are no cell changes then, a further screening will happen in another year. If the high-risk HPV has still not gone by then, you will be referred for a colposcopy. This is a test to have a closer look at your cervix. If high-risk HPV and cell changes are detected on your cervical screening, you will be referred for a colposcopy and biopsy.”

This HPV primary screening has been in place since 2019. “It is more effective than the old method where the samples were checked for abnormal cells first and only tested for HPV to confirm which cell changes needed acting on,” Rosenthal says.

If you have any symptoms of cervical cancer, you must not wait for your next screening invitation but should make an appointment with your GP. They will refer you to the hospital for more tests.

When should you get screened for cervical cancer?

Screening is offered in England every three years to women aged 25 to 49 and every five years between 50 and 64. Similar arrangements are in place in the rest of the UK.

Hyndman says: “It is estimated that it takes between 10 and 20 years for HPV infection to develop into abnormal cervical cells and then on into cervical cancer. Because cervical cancer develops so slowly, it is unlikely that women over 65 who have been regularly screened will go on to develop the disease. If the last screening test was normal, then invitations for cervical screening stop at age 65. If it wasn’t, you will continue the screening programme until HPV is negative or any investigations and/or treatment are completed.

“People who are 65 or older and have never been for cervical screening or have not had cervical screening since the age of 50 can ask their GP for a test.” If you have any symptoms, especially bleeding, see your GP immediately.

How is cervical cancer treated?

Surgery is often the primary treatment for cervical cancer, especially if the cancer is found early. This may be to remove part of the cervix, the upper part of the vagina and some tissue around the womb. If the cancer is bigger, a hysterectomy may be necessary. This may involve removing the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Surgeons may also need to remove some lymph nodes. More radical surgery can involve removing all or parts of the bladder, bowel or vagina. This may be sugested if the cancer has returned and other treatment is impossible.

Chemotherapy may be offered with radiotherapy (chemoradiotherapy) as the primary treatment for cervical cancer. It can be given before surgery to shrink the tumour or after surgery (usually with radiotherapy) to help prevent the cancer from coming back.

Radiotherapy uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells. It can be the primary treatment if the cancer is large or has spread, or given after surgery, usually with chemotherapy to help prevent the cancer coming back. Radiotherapy for cervical cancer can be delivered from outside or inside the body, which is called brachytherapy.

A new study has found that offering patients a short course of chemotherapy before radiotherapy can reduce the risk of death or their cancer coming back by 35 per cent.

In cases of advanced cervical cancer, which has spread to other organs such as the liver or lungs, or if the cancer has come back, a targeted drug called bevacizumab (known by the brand name Avastin) may help shrink the cancer or stop it getting any bigger, but it won’t cure it.

Cervical cancer in pregnancy, as Rhea Crighton experienced, is often treated differently. “Most pre-cancers will stay the same or regress in pregnancy – a minority will progress to cancer,” says Rosenthal. “Depending on the stage of pregnancy at which the cancer is found, it may be necessary to delay treatment in order to allow the pregnancy to get to a gestation at which the baby would be expected to do well after delivery. Obviously if you delay treatment, the cancer may grow in the meantime.”

Common complications and side effects of cervical cancer treatment

Radiotherapy and brachytherapy can cause sore skin, lack of energy, bladder and bowel changes, pain, vaginal shortening and dryness; radiotherapy may also result in a loss of pubic hair. Chemotherapy can cause similar side effects but can lead to hair loss, nausea, vomiting and an increased risk of infection.

Living with cervical cancer

Advanced cervical cancer can be challenging to treat. It may not be possible to cure the cancer, but you can have treatment to help you live longer and control symptoms.

What can you do to help prevent cervical cancer?

Cervical screening is vital. Giving up smoking can also help the body clear HPV to lower your risk of cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine is 99 per cent effective against the most high-risk strains of HPV. Cervical cancer rates have been reduced by almost 90 per cent in women in their 20s who have been immunised as part of the NHS free HPV vaccination in schools programme. Anyone under 25 who did not receive the vaccine at school is eligible for a free vaccine. For those who have not had the vaccine and want to have it, it can be obtained privately through GP surgeries, travel clinics and pharmacies up to the age of 45. Practising safer sex using condoms reduces the risk of passing HPV on and catching it.

Is there an alternative to cervical screening?

Many women find testing embarrassing or painful, but other tests are being developed. A study led by Dr Emma Crosbie and published in BMJ Open in 2019 found that urine testing was just as good as the cervical smear at picking up the HPV virus, and trials are ongoing. “We’re really very excited by this study, which we think has the potential to significantly increase participation rates for cervical cancer screening,” she said.

“Currently we are awaiting the result of the YouScreen clinical trial, which is testing how well self-sampling HPV testing works,” Rosenthal says. This involves women taking a sample from their vagina at home using a similar swab to that used in a Covid test and posting it off for testing.

Hannah Drysdale, a cancer researcher at the Cancer Prevention Group at King’s College London, says: “Only about one in six women who will have used the self-sampling test will have to go to a doctor for screening to test for cell changes.”

Rosenthal says: “The trial results will show us just how well this works, and if successful, how it may be used across the NHS. Other research in the area hopes to improve cervical screening, including work funded by The Eve Appeal called Forecee. This research programme is developing a test done on routine cervical screening samples which can detect not only cervical pre-cancer, but also breast, womb and ovarian cancer. This work is still in its early stages but yielding encouraging results that could transform screening.”

The Eve Appeal is the UK’s leading gynaecological cancer charity. Ask Eve is a free and confidential nurse-led information service. You can get in touch to speak to a nurse about any questions you have on HPV, cervical screening or cervical cancer; eveappeal.org.uk

