Evidence against Luigi Mangione being heard by grand jury in NYC, reports say: Updates

Prosecutors in Manhattan have begun presenting evidence against Luigi Mangione, the man charged in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, to a grand jury, multiple news outlets reported, citing unnamed police sources.

Prosecutors were attempting to secure an indictment, which would bolster their case for extradition, according to ABC News and CBS News.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Mangione remained in a Pennsylvania prison as investigators gathered more evidence and authorities in New York worked to extradite the 26-year-old to face multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Mangione's lawyer, Thomas Dickey, told reporters he will oppose extradition and his client intends to plead not guilty to all the charges.

Earlier this week, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Mangione's fingerprints matched those discovered at the scene of the shooting. Additionally, the gun police in Pennsylvania recovered when they arrested Mangione matched the shell casings found in front of the Hilton hotel where Thompson was shot and killed, Tisch said.

Dickey told CNN on Wednesday that would like to see the evidence so he can have it analyzed and then "challenge its admissibility and challenge the accuracy of those results."

Police obtain search warrant for burner phone: reports

Investigators secured a search warrant for a phone authorities found in an alley near the scene of last week's shooting, multiple news outlets reported.

The phone, which police believe to be tied to the alleged shooter, was described as a burner left behind as the suspect fled into the alley and made his way into Central Park, CNN and ABC News reported.

Law enforcement officials have said publicly that they recovered a phone as well as a water bottle and a protein bar wrapper, from which they pulled fingerprints that match those from Mangione's arrest in Pennsylvania.

Luigi Mangione was not a UnitedHealthcare client, NYPD official says

In the days since Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, investigators have attempted to identify a clear motive for the attack.

While the alleged gunman complained to friends and wrote online about debilitating back pain, it does not appear he was insured by UnitedHealthcare, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told NBC New York on Thursday.

Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, is escorted after an extradition hearing at Blair County Court House in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 10, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

"We have no indication that he was ever a client of United Healthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America. So that's possibly why he targeted that company," Kenny told the news outlet.

Kenny told the network Mangione seems to have endured an accident that caused him a "life-changing injury'' requiring emergency care in July 2023, ''and that's what may have put him on this path."

Can Luigi Mangione escape extradition? Experts say likely no

Legal experts told USA TODAY that it is unlikely Mangione will be able to stop authorities from extraditing him to New York.

David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said while Mangione has the right to a hearing to challenge the charges against him, it will only "delay" proceedings by several weeks. "It will not stop the inevitable," he said.

Harris pointed to comments by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Blare County District Attorney Peter Weeks, all of whom have said they are cooperating to get the suspect back to New York City.

Brian Zeiger, a criminal defense attorney in Pennsylvania, said interstate extraditions are fairly common and usually occur without complications. In 24 years practicing law in the state, Zeiger has never seen an accused suspect – especially in a high-profile murder case – fight extradition to another state and win.

Contributing: Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: Manhattan grand jury hears evidence