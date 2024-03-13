New evidence could derail Kroger-Albertsons merger
An e-mail from an Albertsons boss to his counterpart at Kroger is now a key piece of evidence in the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block Kroger's $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons.
An e-mail from an Albertsons boss to his counterpart at Kroger is now a key piece of evidence in the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block Kroger's $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons.
"What do you say to your child that isn’t legally your child when he reaches out to you in need of something you aren’t sure you’re allowed to give him?"
Supporters of the presumptive Republican 2024 nominee loved the comment.
The actress named the producer and actor for the first time since describing the scenario as a blind item three years ago The post Sharon Stone Says Robert Evans Pressured Her to Have Sex With Billy Baldwin to Boost Their ‘Sliver’ Chemistry appeared first on TheWrap.
The fab four showcased their style at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party— see their gorgeous gowns here
Saudi robotics company QSS unveiled 'Muhammad the Humanoid Robot' last week, but video appears to show it inappropriately touching a female reporter.
Quan seemed excited to pass the Best Supporting Role trophy over to Downey at the ceremony, but the “Oppenheimer” star appeared to blatantly ignore him.
The Princess of Wales was photographed in a car with her husband
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host also revealed how Oscars producers — including his wife — tried to stop him from firing back at Trump's criticism during the ceremony.
Liam Trimmer was a "capable young man with his whole life ahead of him," according to Western Australia Police Force Commissioner Col Blanch
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Donald Trump posted the $91.6 million bond on Friday allowing him to appeal the E. Jean Carroll decision without paying her immediately, it set off an interesting scramble to unpack why Federal Insurance Company—a subsidiary of Chubb Insurance Company—would lend to a notoriously unreliable borrower.But there was also some fine print in the bond that would have, curiously, given Trump an additional 30 days to come up with the money—a
The actress shares her daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas
A dress passed down from one icon to another.
Consuelos rocked a classic suit and bow tie while Ripa donned a semi-sheer Jason Wu gown at the ceremony
Robert Hur appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss his report on Biden, whom he described as an "elderly man with a poor memory."
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who’s refused to go along with the party’s more hardline leanings, says he will leave Congress in a week.
She is red hot in sequins.
The couple turned heads a the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — see their looks!
Prior to his death, John Barnett was testifying against Boeing over concerns about standards.
Nearly four in 10 adults are thought to be affected by nocturia.
The man in Norway told archaeologists that he and his brother didn’t realize the significance of their find.