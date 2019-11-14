The Evolution of Sports Cheating
The Houston Astros are hardly the first team to use illegal tech. For centuries, athletes have tried all kinds of dirty tricks to get ahead.
As long as we’ve had sports, we’ve had cheaters. And those cheaters have used the best technology of the day to get a leg up (and eventually get caught). With this week’s reports of the Houston Astros using a camera in the outfield to catch opposing teams’ pitching signs in real time, let’s look back to see how cheating technology has evolved. We’ve come a long, long way.
The Houston Astros are hardly the first team to use illegal tech. For centuries, athletes have tried all kinds of dirty tricks to get ahead.