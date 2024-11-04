Ew or Awe? The fascinating world of insect art

The Daily Beast

Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.