Ewan McGregor takes on first theatre role in 17 years

Ewan McGregor has described live theatre as "good for the soul", as he announced he is to return to the stage for the first time in 17 years.

The Scottish actor, who has starred in Trainspotting and Moulin Rouge, is set to star in My Master Builder in London's West End between April and July next year.

McGregor told BBC News: "This is the longest I haven’t been on stage, and in honesty, I’ve missed it."

Inspired by Henrik Ibsen's 1892 play The Master Builder, the new show is written by US playwright Lila Raicek and will be directed by Michael Grandage.

"The funny story is, I had literally just finished reading Ibsen’s The Master Builder for pleasure – an extraordinary read," McGregor explained. "Michael got in touch out of the blue and I mentioned how much I’d love to get back on stage.

"And in a moment of pure coincidence, he told me he had a play inspired by The Master Builder sitting on his desk. I asked him to send it to me, and here we are. A moment of total serendipity."

He said Raicek had taken the script in a "fascinating" direction, describing the new play as a "very modern take on sexual politics in a way that resonates particularly for this moment we find ourselves in".

"It examines these issues in a very grown-up way," he continued. "And ultimately, I felt like what a great play it would be to see, and therefore what a great play it would be to do."

Ewan McGregor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September [Getty Images]

Ibsen's The Master Builder focused on a middle-aged Norwegian architect who becomes successful by building new homes following a fire that destroys a residential estate.

But the ambitious and ruthless architect, Halvard Solness, grapples with feelings of inadequacy and fear of being overtaken by younger talent.

The production will begin previews at the Wyndham's Theatre in London on 17 April, and run until 12 July.

Grandage and McGregor have previously collaborated on Othello and Guys and Dolls, both for the Donmar theatre, where Grandage was artistic director.

McGregor described working on the two shows as "amazing experiences", adding he felt "incredibly safe" in the director's hands.

"I really like the work he gets out of me," McGregor said. "He has great creative intention and ideas before we start in the rehearsal room, but when we are actually rehearsing with him, there’s such a great sense of discovering it together."

McGregor's film credits include Brassed Off, Miss Potter, Black Hawk Down, Angels & Demons, Birds of Prey and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.

He played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first of the Star Wars prequel trilogy Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in 1999. He revisited the role in four subsequent Star Wars films and in the 2022 miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The 53-year-old's other TV credits include Halston, in which he played fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. McGregor won an Emmy Award in 2021 for his portrayal.

Reflecting on his return to live theatre, McGregor said: "I love acting on film and television, and of course, I love acting on stage. I have always been lucky enough to do all three throughout my career.

"Theatre teaches you so much about acting, the audience teaches you. What works, what doesn’t. It’s very good for the soul. The live experience. The power of storytelling.

"Also I love the routine of it, waking up in the morning with the day aiming towards this event, this electric experience."

Earlier this year, McGregor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. He said he was "particularly moved" his star had been placed beside that of the movie franchise's original Princess Leia, the late actress Carrie Fisher.