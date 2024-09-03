Ex-aide to NY governor charged with acting as Chinese agent

STORY: Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, left a New York City courthouse on Tuesday after she was charged with secretly acting as an agent of the Chinese government in exchange for millions of dollars in compensation and gifts.

Both Sun and her husband Chris Hu were arrested Tuesday morning - each pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

Jarrod Schaeffer is a lawyer for Sun.

"We think these charges are disappointing, that they are the product of an overly aggressive investigation, and we are looking forward to exercising our right to a speedy trial and addressing these accusations in the forum where it's most appropriate, which is a court of law."

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said that while working in state government, Sun blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from meeting with officials, and sought to arrange for a high-level New York state official to visit China.

In exchange, Chinese government representatives allegedly arranged for millions of dollars in transactions for Sun's husband, who had business activities in China.

Prosecutors said the couple used money to buy a 2024 Ferrari Roma sports car, as well as property on New York's Long Island and in Honolulu worth about $6 million.

Governor Hochul was not accused of any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Hochul said her office fired Sun in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, reported Sun's actions immediately to authorities, and has assisted law enforcement throughout the process.

The judge ordered Sun released on $1.5 million bond and Chris Hu on $500,000 bond.