Ex-Aide Reveals The 1 Big Argument Likely To 'Backfire' On Trump

Donald Trump’s attorneys are reportedly getting ready to attack Michael Cohen by pointing out the former president is so famously cheap he couldn’t have possibly made the kind of payment Cohen alleged during the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.

But at least one person who once worked closely with the former president isn’t buying it.

“It’s true, he’s known for not paying people and that he can be quite cheap,” Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary under Trump, said on CNN on Wednesday. “But I think to me that just shows how much he wanted to cover this up and how important it was that this story not get out there before the election date.”

Cohen claimed Trump “grossed up” his payments ― increased the amount he repaid his attorney for paying off Daniels to keep her allegations of an affair with Trump quiet ahead of the election.

But CNN said Trump’s attorneys plan to argue that the former president is too much of a cheapskate to agree to a “grossed up” payment.

Grisham said the logic doesn’t hold.

“It makes no sense to me,” Grisham said. “I think it’ll backfire.”

