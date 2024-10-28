Ex-Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc to present new ITV game show

Ex-Bake Off host to present new ITV game show

Former Great British Bake Off host and Eurovision Song Contest milkmaid Mel Giedroyc has landed herself a new presenting role.

The comedian will front a TV game show adaptation of Pictionary, the game in which you have to guess what your friends are trying to draw. It's already been turned into a show on American television and is on its third season.

The 25-episode season will see two teams competing against each other, each led by a celebrity team captain, to win prizes. It will follow the rules of the game pretty closely.

"Everyone is familiar with Pictionary, and I am so excited to help bring the game to life on television," Mel said. "It is such a pleasure to be a part of and I know people will love the show."

"I am thrilled we are bringing this much-loved game show to the UK. It's perfect for all the family to enjoy and play along at home," Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Director of Entertainment and Daytime.

mel giedroyc on the jonathan ross show
"With Mel Giedroyc at the helm, Pictionary is in the hands of a true entertainer. Her infectious energy and quick wit make her the perfect choice to host the show."

Meanwhile, Mel's Mel & Sue co-star Sue Perkins was recently announced as the host of a new chess competition series for the BBC, with a star from The Traitors season 2 also involved.

Is this the start of a shared cinematic universe of Mel & Sue game adaptations? We'd personally love to see the two of them hosting a TV version of Cluedo together.

Pictionary will begin with a Christmas special on ITV1 and ITVX, before going into a full season.

