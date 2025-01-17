Ex-Bank of Canada governor Carney launches bid to replace Trudeau

STORY: The Bank of Canada's former governor Mark Carney launched a bid to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the country's ruling Liberal Party on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in the western city of Edmonton, he cast himself as outside of Trudeau’s unpopular government, and said that his top focus would be Canada’s struggling economy, which faces the looming threat of tariffs as high as 25% from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I am going to be completely focused on getting our economy back on track.”

“I've helped manage multiple crises and I've helped save two economies. I know how business works and I know how to make it work for you. I've worked around the world, but I'm grounded in what I learned right here in Edmonton, to be responsible, to be fair, to stay humble, to work together, and to never, ever give up."

Despite his pitch, Carney did have close ties to Trudeau.

He was named the chair of a task force on economic growth last year.

Carney worked for Goldman Sachs before joining the Canadian finance ministry in 2004.

He was named Bank of Canada governor in 2007, and later a governor of the Bank of England.

His main rival looks to be former finance minister Chrystia Freeland.

She resigned last month over policy differences with Trudeau.

Fallout from that led to Trudeau to resigning as Prime Minister.

The Liberal Party is alarmed by poor polling numbers ahead of an election this year.

And should a new prime minister be named by early March, he or she is unlikely to be in office for long.

The minority government could be toppled in Parliament as soon as end of March, and that would trigger an election which polls say the official opposition Conservatives could win.

