Ex-Bank of England official Shafik picked for prized V&A post

Minouche Shafik, the former Bank of England official who quit her role at New York’s Columbia University last summer after criticism of her handling of campus protests over the war in Gaza, has been picked for one of Britain’s most prized culture posts.

Sky News has learnt that Baroness Shafik, who was appointed to the House of Lords in 2020, is to become the next chair of the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

Her appointment, which is understood to have been approved by Sir Keir Starmer, is expected to be announced later this month.

One source said that Baroness Shafik was expected to attend her first board meeting within weeks.

The decision to choose her for the prestigious post will come less than six months after she resigned as president of Columbia University, citing the difficulty of overcoming "divergent views across our community".

Her arrival at the V&A may prove to be controversial among Jewish donors to the V&A, several culture sector figures said on Friday.

Baroness Shafik will replace the museum's interim chair Nigel Webb, who has held that role since November 2023.

The V&A's last long-term chair was Sir Nicholas Coleridge.

Sky News reported in January 2024 that ministers had ordered a restart to the recruitment process after the preferred candidate, Samir Shah, was instead appointed as chair of the BBC.

Baroness Shafik said in August that she would take a role working with David Lammy, the foreign secretary, on reviewing the government's approach to international development.

Her varied career has seen her hold roles including deputy managing director of the IMF, director of the London School of Economics.

Between 2014 and 2017, she was deputy governor of the Bank of England,

She is also a trustee of the British Museum.

A spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport declined to comment.