Ex-BBC anchor Huw Edwards in court to be sentenced for receiving sexual images of children

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards is due in court on Monday to be sentenced for receiving indecent images of children.

The shamed newsreader, 62, was sent vile images and videos over WhatsApp by another man in exchanges of messages between 2020 and 2021.

Edwards pleaded guilty in July to three criminal charges relating to 41 illegal images of a child, and appears at Westminster magistrates court to be sentenced on Monday.

After news of the charges broke, the BBC confirmed it had continued to pay Edwards his annual salary of up to £479,000 between his arrest on child abuse images charges in November last year and his resignation in April.

Last week, the corporation said talks are ongoing, but Edwards is yet to pay back the estimated £200,000 he has been asked to return.

At his first court hearing, it emerged Edwards had been sent two videos and five images in the most serious category of child abuse, with the videos involving children aged between seven and nine-years-old.

Other material is believed to involve children aged from 12 to 15.

“Mr Edwards engaged in online chat with an adult male who contacted Mr Edwards by social media”, said prosecutor Ian Hope.

He said a chat thread on WhatsApp was found on Edward’s phone, with the other man “sending still and moving pornographic images to Mr Edwards”.

Mr Hope said it is “clear” Edwards wanted to receive the images, and among 377 pictures and videos there were 41 involving children.

“The male queried whether stuff he was sending was ‘too young’, to which Mr Edwards responded telling the male not to send him under age.

“From this point, in February 2021, a further five indecent images of children were sent to Mr Edwards and read or opened by him within the chat.”

When the other man sent a video and told Edwards the person involved was “quite young looking”, and Edwards again said to “not send him illegal images”, the court heard.

Philip Evans KC, for Edwards, told the court: “He didn’t keep the images, he didn’t send to anyone else.

“He hasn’t sought any similar images from anywhere else.”

He added that Edwards was suffering from mental and physical health difficulties at the time of the offending, and now.

Edwards has split from his TV producer wife Vicky Flind since departing from BBC screens under a cloud, and he is now living away from the family home.

Edwards, who gave his address to the court in Allfarthing Lane in Wandsworth, was first arrested on November 8, 2023 over images allegedly found on a WhatsApp chat, and was charged on June 26 this year.

The Metropolitan Police, which carried out the investigation, and the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges, made no public announcement of the criminal case being brought against Edwards.

But a senior police officer reportedly phoned BBC management two days before Edwards’ first court hearing to tip them off about the case.

Edwards resigned from his BBC newsreader role in April after allegations abouthis personal life were published in The Sun newspaper.

The scandal involving Edwards began last summer when it was said he had paid £35,000 to a teenager in exchange for sexual images.

Scotland Yard said at the time that it did not believe anything illegal had taken place in relation to those claims.

The BBC commissioned an investigation into its complaints policies and processes, and in February this year it issued an apology to the family of the young person involved.

The corporation said an initial complaint about Edwards had not been properly logged, so that it would be seen by senior management.

When the scandal first broke, Edwards disappeared from screens and his wife issued a statement saying he was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was receiving hospital care.

Edwards has admitted having seven images of a child in the most serious category A, as well as 12 in category B and 22 in category C.

Edwards, who was born in Bridgend and brought up in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984.

In four decades at the corporation, he was among the broadcaster’s most recognisable faces, leading coverage of historic events including the late Queen’s funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May 2023.

He also headlined coverage of other major events on the BBC, including the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in2012 and Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the wedding of the then Duke and Duchess ofCambridge in 2011 and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring adjourned the case in July for the preparation of a probation report, which would consider possible penalties including a prison sentence.

The man who sent the illegal images to Edwards, Alex Williams, 25, from Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced in March at Merthyr Tydfil crown court to a 12-month suspended prison sentence.

He had pleading guilty to seven offences related to possessing and distributing indecent images.