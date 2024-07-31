Ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, including one of a child thought to be as young as seven.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the 62-year-old admitted to making 41 indecent images of children between December 2020 and August 2021.

The court heard how the disgraced broadcaster had been involved in an online chat with an adult man on WhatsApp who sent him 377 sexual images, 41 of which were of children.

Seven of these were Category A images - the worst kind - with two being of a child estimated to be between ages of seven and nine. Others were of children between the ages of 13 and 15.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

Dressed in a navy-blue suit and wearing dark sunglasses, Edwards arrived surrounded by a police escort to chaotic scenes, with protesters shouting as he made his way through the media scrum into the building.

Standing in the dock, he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address before calmly stating his guilty pleas at the start of the 26-minute hearing.

The indecent images that were sent included seven category A, the worst, 12 category B, and 22 category C.

Ian Hope, prosecuting, told the court that the final indecent image sent in August 2021 was a category A film featuring a young boy.

Edwards was emotionless after pleading guilty to the charges and sat staring into the distance, with his head tilted slightly upwards.

He did not speak again until he indicated - while appearing nervous and fidgeting with his hands - that he understood the conditions at the end of the hearing.

The bulk of the images, 36, were sent during a two-month period, with most being sent during a two day period in December 2020.

On February 2 2021 the male asked whether what he was sending was too young, in response to which Mr Edwards told him not to send any underage images, the court heard.

When the final indecent image was sent in August 2021, the man told Edwards that the boy was quite young looking, and that he had more images which were illegal. Edwards told him not to send any illegal images, the court was told.

No more were sent, and the pair continued to exchange legal pornographic images until April 2022.

Speaking in Edwards’ defence, his barrister Philip Evans KC said: “There’s no suggestion in this case that Mr Edwards has… in the traditional sense of the word, created any image of any sort.

“It is important also to remember for context that devices, Mr Edwards’ devices, have been seized, have been searched, and there’s nothing in those devices.

“It is only the images that are the subject of the charges that came via a WhatsApp chat. Mr Edwards did not keep any images, did not send any to anyone else and did not and has not sought similar images from anywhere else.”

The court acknowledged concern Edwards’ physical and mental health. Mr Evans KC said that medical reports show that there are “serious issues in relation to Mr Edwards’ health, both mental and physical, both at the time of offending and now”.

Edwards was bailed and will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 16.

As he left the court, Edwards faced a barrage of cameras and photographers before he departed in a black Mercedes with tinted windows without making any comment.

At the beginning of the hearings, Mr Evans KC told the judge of his concerns for reading Edwards’ full address, given the “enormous amount of interest” in the case.

Claire Brinton from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Accessing indecent images of underage people perpetuates the sexual exploitation of children, which has deep, long-lasting trauma on these victims.

“The CPS and the Metropolitan Police were able to prove that Edwards was receiving illegal material involving children via WhatsApp.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside with the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said he was arrested in November last year and charged on June 26.

Edwards, who was one of the BBC’s most prominent and highest-paid news anchors before he left the corporation in April on medical grounds, could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

During his career, he fronted BBC’s News At Ten for 20 years and anchored coverage of major national events including announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the BBC and presenting coverage of her funeral.

He was previously the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £475,000 to £479,999 for the year 2023/24 for 160 presenting days, BBC One news specials, election specials and other television programming, according to the corporation’s latest annual report.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Online child sexual abuse offences can have a devastating impact on victims and we should be in no doubt about the seriousness of Edwards’ crimes.

“It can be extremely traumatic for young people to know sexual images of themselves have been shared online. Childline and the IWF’s Report Remove tool can help young people who have suffered in this way to get the images removed.

“We also need to see online platforms do much more to identify and disrupt child abuse in private messaging services in order to safeguard young people.”

