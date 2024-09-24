Tributes to 'charming' BBC star Chris Serle

Chris Serle's family says he was a "familiar and cherished figure" [BBC]

Tributes have been paid to the "funny, clever and charming" former BBC presenter Chris Serle, who has died aged 81.

The family of the radio and TV presenter, who worked on programmes throughout the 80s and 90s, confirmed his death on Monday.

Serle, who was born and raised in Bristol, rose to fame on satirical consumer affairs show That's Life! alongside Dame Esther Rantzen.

She said: "I am so very sad to hear that Chris Serle, one of our best loved That's Life! reporters, has died."

Dame Esther continued: "He was as nice off camera as he was in the studio on camera - funny, clever, charming, a very versatile presenter.

"When I first met him he was a producer, but it was clear that he had all the attributes of the best reporters.

"Viewers and listeners of That's Life! and the many other radio and television programmes he presented will be equally sad."

Dame Esther sent her "deepest sympathy" to his friends and family.

Serle worked on popular programmes throughout the 1970s and the 1980s [BBC]

During his career, Serle worked on popular programmes such as In at the Deep End and as the long-time host of Points of View.

He also chaired Radio 4's Pick of the Week and was the host of a long-running afternoon show on BBC Radio Bristol.

In a statement released by his family, they said he was a "familiar and cherished figure on British television screens throughout the 1970s and 1980s".

Serle is survived by his wife Ali and their three children, alongside two children from a previous marriage.

His family said funeral and memorial service details are being arranged and will be shared in due course.

