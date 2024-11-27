Ex-boss of Lucy Letby hospital 'truly sorry' - and says missed opportunities were not a 'personal failing'

The former chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital has apologised to the families of the victims of Lucy Letby, but said the failure to "identify what was happening" sooner was "not a personal" one.

Tony Chambers led the NHS trust where neonatal nurse Letby, who fatally attacked babies between June 2015 and June 2016, worked.

He was giving evidence at the Thirlwall Inquiry and was questioned on how he and colleagues responded when senior doctors raised concerns about Letby, 34, who has been sentenced to 15 whole-life terms for seven murders and seven attempted murders.

Mr Chambers started his evidence by saying: "I just want to offer my heartfelt condolences to all of the families whose babies are at the heart of this inquiry.

"I can't imagine the impact it has had on their lives.

"I am truly sorry for the pain that may have been prolonged by any decisions that I took in good faith."

He was then pressed on how much personal responsibility he should take for failings at the trust that permitted Letby to carry on working after suspicions had been raised with him.

"I wholeheartedly accept that the operation of the Trust's systems failed and there were opportunities missed to take earlier steps to identify what was happening," he said.

"It was not a personal failing," he added.

"I have reflected long and hard as to why the board was not aware of the unexplained increase in mortality."

Mr Chambers also said he believed the hospital should have worked more closely with the families involved, saying "on reflection the communications with the families could have and should have been better".

The Thirlwall Inquiry is examining events at the Countess of Chester Hospital, following the multiple convictions of former neonatal nurse Letby.