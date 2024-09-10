Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies of burns

Less than a week after Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei succumbed to her injuries after a fatal attack, her Kenyan ex-boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, who was accused of dousing her in petrol and setting her alight, died on Tuesday from burns sustained during the attack. The femicide put the spotlight on the high rates of domestic violence in the East African country, particularly within its running community.

The attack on the 33-year-old has been greeted with sorrow and anger as yet another horrific example of gender-based violence in Kenya.

Police said Dickson Ndiema Marangach, 32, assaulted Cheptegei in her home in Endebess near the Ugandan border on September 1. The mother-of-two suffered 80 percent burns and died last week.

Marangach also incurred 41 percent burns, according to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in the Rift Valley city of Eldoret.

"We consider his case as justice delivered," Cheptegei's father, Joseph Cheptegei, told AFP.

