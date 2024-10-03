Ex-boyfriend charged after 2 women found dead in Courtice: police

A 33-year-old man arrested at the scene has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to a news release police issued Thursday. (Michael Aitkens/CBC - image credit)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of two women in Courtice earlier this week, Durham police say.

Police say the accused is the ex-boyfriend of Katrina Zwolinksi, 30, who was found dead along with Laurie Crew, 67, at a home east of Toronto on Tuesday. A child was also found at the home unharmed, police said earlier.

Officers were called to the residence on Moulton Court in the community of Courtice, which is part of Clarington, at around 1:10 p.m. for a wellness check, Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters at the scene Tuesday.

On Thursday, police said in a news release that the accused is the father of the child found at the home.

In the release, police said intimate partner violence impacts individuals in various ways, ranging from emotional or verbal abuse to financial control.

"Recognizing these signs is crucial. If you or someone you know is experiencing any type of [intimate partner violence], it's important to seek help. Resources are available, and you are not alone in this struggle," the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.