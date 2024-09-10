Ex-boyfriend who set fire to Ugandan athlete dies

The former boyfriend of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who died after he set her on fire, has himself died after succumbing to burns, an official at the Kenyan hospital where he was being treated has said.

Dickson Ndiema ambushed the marathon runner as she returned home from church more than a week ago, before dousing her with petrol and setting her ablaze.

Local administrators said the two had been in conflict over a small piece of land in north-west Kenya, where Cheptegei lived and trained.

Ndiema died on Monday night at the intensive care unit where he had been admitted with more than 30% burns.

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts