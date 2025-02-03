Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife sentenced to 14 years after spying for Iran
Former British soldier Daniel Khalife has been jailed for 14 years and three months after spying for Iran and escaping from prison. Passing sentence at Woolwich Crown Court, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said he had been motivated by “a selfish desire to show off” and described him as “a dangerous fool”. The 23-year-old, originally from Kingston, south-west London, was serving in the British Army when he “exposed military personnel to serious harm” by collecting sensitive information and passing it to agents of the Middle Eastern country.