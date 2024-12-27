The ex-club doorman offering security to the stars

Iain McCallister and his team have just returned from Saudi Arabia where they provided security for Fury's fight with Oleksandr Usyk [BBC]

Heavyweight boxers Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury might be from the different eras of the fight game's history - but when it came to their personal security outside the ring, they both found the same man for the job.

Thirty years ago, Iain McCallister was a doorman at one of Birmingham's favourite haunts, Liberty's nightclub on Hagley Road.

When his father Sam retired from West Midlands Police, the pair decided to set up a "small security firm".

Three decades on, Mr McAllister is head of a major security firm with a £67m annual turnover, employing 1,700 people, with operations that has included providing security for the King's coronation in 2023 and the Queen's funeral.

Based near Solihull, Mr McCallister's contacts book is not just full of boxers. Staff from MAN Commercial Protection can also just as easily be seen at music concerts with some of the biggest stars.

The move into the world of pop and rock music came in 1996 when Mr McCallister was invited to a meeting at The Custard Factory in Digbeth.

That conversation led to a long-term relationship with Birmingham band Ocean Colour Scene.

But a life of tour buses and airport lounges was not sustainable.

"I identified in the early 2000s that to build this business up to where it has got to, I needed to come away from the touring because you can't get anything done if you are travelling," said Mr McCallister.

"From a personal security point of view, looking after the bands, it was great, great times and a big part of the growth of MAN Commercial."

In 2024, the company now has a major focus on CCTV work, including the region's extensive bus network, and buildings security, as well as developing its own on-site training academy to continually drive up standards within the industry.

So which is the biggest passion? Boxing or music?

"Oh, boxing without a doubt," said Mr McCallister. "It'll always be boxing.

"I appreciate music, but boxing is what people mention with MAN. Boxing has been great for us.

"It's a sport that I've always been involved in and always will."

MAN Commercial Protection staff can be seen on duty at major sporting venues like Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And the company was involved in the security operation at the Queen's funeral and the King's coronation. [BBC]

MAN Commercial Protection also provided security at King Charles' coronation, in May 2023 [PA Media]

