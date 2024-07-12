Ex-Donald Trump Aide Names ‘Most Important’ Part Of Project 2025

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin described one element of the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 in particular as “very, very scary” as she explained why former President Donald Trump continues to downplay his links to the playbook.

There are “some very controversial parts” of the handbook that is widely expected to form the agenda that presumptive GOP nominee Trump will pursue during a potential second administration, Griffin told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday. “One is eradicating Social Security, which [Trump] knows is obviously a political loser,” she noted.

But the “key part” and “most important” for Americans “to understand is this reshaping of the federal government,” she said.

“I saw the actual executive order at the end of the last administration, ready to go, that would remake every civil servant into a political appointee and a loyalist to Trump,” recalled Griffin, an apparent reference to Trump’s Schedule F plan, which he has vowed to reinstitute if he wins back the White House.

It goes “beyond Social Security and some of these technical things, it’s the national security apparatus, it’s our emergency management, it’s FEMA, it’s responding to natural disasters, pandemics,” she explained.

Experts such as former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, who led the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, would be substituted with Trump loyalists.

“So, it’s a very, very scary thing that’s actionable and ready to go by Donald Trump,” warned Griffin, now a vocal critic of her onetime boss.

