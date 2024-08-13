Ex-employee charged with bringing contraband into Polk County Jail
Ex-employee charged with bringing contraband into Polk County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting last August.
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury will determine whether a 60-year-old white woman was justified when she fired through the door of her central Florida apartment a year ago, killing a Black mother during an ongoing dispute over neighborhood children.
Arvel Marshall was released from prison in New York on Friday, Aug. 9
Kelley was arrested and booked on three counts in Georgia on Aug. 3 following an Alabama arrest on separate charges earlier this year
An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors.
The girl was camping with her grandparents, deputies said.
MONTREAL — A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
The two men had argued repeatedly over the volume of Christopher Casey’s snoring, prior to Robert Wallace’s stabbing death
The victims were identified as Lorena and Jessie Rosales, 13-year-old daughter Stephanie and 6-year-old son Angel. Son Anthony is in critical condition. Here’s what we know about the drivers who were arrested.
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.Around a dozen people in Kelowna, B.C., gathered to remember Mindy Tran on Sunday, 30 years after the eight-year-old girl was killed.On Aug. 17, 1994, Tran was reported missing after she rode her pink bike down her quiet street in the southern Interior city. She would never be seen alive again.Six weeks later, on the insistence of a so-called psychic with a divining rod, police found a shallow grave with the girl's remains in a park near the Trans'
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
The homicide unit has been called in by York Regional Police as a Markham, Ont. realtor has not been heard from since Friday morning. Police say they were called by the family of Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui on Friday when they reported that she had gone missing.
Lee Knowles, 41, was arrested in Skegness after a paedophile hunting group tracked him down.
OTTAWA — The criminal trial for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has entered its final chapter as the Crown began final submissions today.
Osvaldo Casas, 37, died a day after his car was allegedly vandalized, police say
Donald Trump’s legal team revealed Monday that the former president is looking for a $100 million payday from the federal government over one of his criminal indictments.A memo said Trump plans to sue the Department of Justice on allegations it practiced “political persecution” when it raided Mar-a-Lago and allegedly recovered classified documents he snuck out of the White House in 2021.Trump’s Florida case was dismissed in July, with Judge Aileen Cannon writing that she tossed the case because
A Massachusetts hair salon owner said members of law enforcement entered her business without permission and used the bathroom during a campaign event held by Vice President Kamala Harris last month, CNN affiliate Spectrum News 1 Worcester reported.
Hundreds of thousands of doctors have gone on strike across India to demand better protection for health workers after a trainee medic was raped and murdered in eastern West Bengal state.
Police say that they are investigating after a wire was reportedly strung across a bike lane on the Second Narrows Bridge connecting Vancouver and North Vancouver.North Vancouver RCMP say that a cyclist found a wire tied across the northbound bike lane, on the east side of the bridge, on August 9.The cyclist removed the wire and reported it to police the next day."We're just extremely fortunate that nobody was injured in this incident," said Const. Mansoor Sahak in an interview."Obviously, if yo