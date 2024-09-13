Ex-EMS worker accused of molesting woman in back of ambulance on the way to hospital

James Melady, 37, is accused of molesting a woman in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Volusia County Jail )

A former EMS rescue squad worker is facing charges for molesting an unconscious woman in the back of an ambulance, police said.

On September 6, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was contacted by the Daytona Beach police about an investigation they were doing into former Flagler County Fire Rescue employee James Melady, 37.

Investigators said they found a video of Mealdy molesting an unconscious 19-year-old woman while in uniform, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s detectives then looked at the case and found that rescue squads were called to the woman’s house on October 17, 2021.

The woman was then taken to the hospital, and the alleged molestation happened in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

James Melady, 37, is accused of molesting a woman in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Volusia County jail)

Video showed the incident as well as Melady setting up and moving a camera to record his acts, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Palm Beach Observer.

Sheriff’s detectives spoke with the woman and she was unaware of the attack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities arrested Melady this week and he was charged with sexual battery on a helpless person and video voyeurism on a victim 19 years or older.

Melady is being held in jail without bond.

“It’s unfathomable to me what this predator did to an unconscious victim while on duty while being entrusted to provide proper emergency medical care but instead sexually assault her,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful we quickly got him off the street and in jail where he belongs. I also commend our Major Case Unit for their tireless effort to catch predators like this, and for working closely with our partners at the Daytona Beach Police Department to bring this pervert to justice. It is likely there are other victims of his disgusting behavior.”