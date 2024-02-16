Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens

STORY: A former FBI informant has been charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, after alleging the pair were paid millions by a Ukrainian energy company when the elder Biden was vice president of the United States.

In a statement announcing the news on Thursday, Special Counsel David Weiss said a federal grand jury had indicted Alexander Smirnov on charges of making a "false statement" and "creating a false and fictitious record" in relation to an FBI probe.

The case surrounds Hunter Biden's time as a board member of the Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, from 2014 to 2019.

According to the indictment unsealed on Thursday, Smirnov had falsely claimed that Burisma executives had paid $5 million each to Biden and his father, who was vice president at the time.

That, Smirnov had said, was so the younger Biden would "take care of all those issues through his dad", referring to a criminal probe of the energy company by the Ukrainian prosecutor general at that time.

Thursday's indictment refutes this, saying:

"The Defendant’s story to the FBI was a fabrication, an amalgam of otherwise unremarkable business meetings and contacts that had actually occurred but at a later date than he claimed and for the purpose of pitching Burisma on the Defendant’s services and products, not for discussing bribes".

This latest development in the case undermines unproven claims from former Republican President Donald Trump and others that the elder Biden improperly tried to help his son's business in Ukraine.

The White House has denied those claims.

Weiss, who is leading the criminal probe into allegations involving Hunter Biden, was a Trump appointee back in 2018.

In a statement, Hunter Biden's lawyer said:

"For months we have warned that Republicans have built their conspiracies about Hunter and his family on lies told by people with political agendas, not facts. We were right and the air is out of their balloon."

Weiss said 43-year-old Smirnov was arrested on Wednesday at a Las Vegas airport, after he arrived from overseas.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.