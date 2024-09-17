Ex-FDNY chiefs indicted on federal bribery charges

Two retired FDNY chiefs were arrested Monday on federal charges for allegedly accepting $190,000 in bribes to speed up building inspections. Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released on bond. Photo courtesy of FDNY

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Two retired FDNY chiefs were arrested Monday on federal charges for allegedly accepting $190,000 in bribes to speed up building inspections.

Retired Chief Brian Cordasco and retired Chief Anthony Saccavino were arrested at their homes following an investigation into nearly two years of safety inspections, covering approximately 30 projects in New York. The 43-page indictment unsealed Monday accuses both chiefs of soliciting and accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments from companies and individuals in exchange for speeding up fire inspections.

They "repeatedly abused their positions of trust as high-ranking officials in the New York City Fire Department," the indictment reads.

"They allegedly created a VIP lane for faster service that could only be accessed with bribes," said Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. "That's classic pay-to-play corruption."

Cordasco and Saccavino pleaded not guilty to all charges, including solicitation and receipt of a bribe and wire fraud, during Monday's arraignment in Manhattan federal court, where they surrendered their passports and $250,000 bond.

Earlier this year, the FBI searched the chiefs' homes and offices, as the FDNY placed them on modified duty. The FDNY's Brooklyn headquarters was also searched.

Despite accusations of bribes, the FBI said there is no evidence the alleged scheme compromised the safety of any building.

Robert Tucker, the current fire commissioner, promised the department will cooperate with the investigation.

"Every member of the FDNY takes a sworn oath to conduct themselves honestly and ethically. Anything less will not be tolerated. The department will fully cooperate with any ongoing investigations," Tucker said. "Keeping New Yorkers safe remains our top priority."

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been the target of a number of federal investigations, including one involving expedited building inspections. Adams said the accusations against the two retired fire chiefs began under the previous mayor, Bill de Blasio.

"I take them extremely seriously," Adams said last week, in reference to the investigations. "I've spent more than 20 years in law enforcement, and so every member of my administration knows my expectations that we must follow the law."

Saccavino, who was a 9/11 first responder, retired in March of this year and will receive an annual pension of $261,789.

"He deserves the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, just like any citizen," Saccavino's attorney Joseph Caldarera said in a statement. "Chief Saccavino's legacy as a firefighter and a leader should not be overshadowed by these claims."

Cordasco retired in June and is set to receive an annual pension of $125,573.

"He's a dedicated firefighter for two decades, serving fearlessly and faithfully," Cordasco's lawyer Frank Rothman told reporters outside the courtroom Monday. "This is indeed a sad and troubling day."