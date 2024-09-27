Ex-football coach jailed for child sex offences

A former football coach has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually abusing a boy more than 40 years ago.

Anthony Pickering, 62, was jailed in 2018 for similar offences, committed while coaching a youth football team in Windermere in the Lake District.

Police said the latest victim, who was abused in the 1970s and 80s, came forward after the 2018 prosecution.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Pickering had denied attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault on a boy, but was found guilty and jailed for 13 years.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for life.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "Pickering abused his position as a youth football coach and should have been someone his victims were able to trust."

He added that it was hoped the convictions showed victims it was "never too late" to report abuse.

