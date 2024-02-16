Ex-footballer Michael Boateng faces court over £1million haul of crystal meth

Michael Boateng

Former footballer Michael Boateng appeared in court on Friday charged over a £1million haul of crystal meth.

Metropolitan Police officers arrested ex-Crystal Palace academy player Boateng in south London on Wednesday.

Boateng, 32, of Dingwall Road, Croydon is accused of possessing Class A methylamphetamine with intent to supply.

The Peckham-born right back, who also played for Sutton United and Bristol Rovers, appeared in custody before Croydon magistrates court on Friday.

Scotland Yard said almost 20kg of the drug was found in a holdall.

A spokesman added: “An estimated £1 million worth of crystal meth has been seized by police after a drugs warrant was carried out at a flat in Croydon on February 14.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

“The arrest was part of ongoing work to disrupt and prevent serious violence in Croydon.”

Boateng spent less than two minutes in the dock at court, speaking only to confirm his name, age, and address in southeast London.

He was remanded back into custody until a hearing at Croydon crown court on March 15.

He did not given an indication of his plea to the charge of possession with intent to supply.

Judge Nigel Dean told the court the case involves “20 kilos”, but no further details of the allegation were given.