Ex-Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Defense Secretary by Tie-Breaking Vote From JD Vance

Donald Trump prevailed on Friday night as ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the new Secretary of Defense by a razor thin majority after Vice President JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote.

All Senate Democrats voted against him; they were joined by three Republicans — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and, surprisingly, Mitch McConnell. The 51-50 vote is the narrowest margin of victory for a Defense Secretary of all time; the position was created in 1947.

More to come…

