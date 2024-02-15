Ex-GOP Strategist Has Stunningly Scathing Response To Latest Republican Loss

Former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens pulled no punches about what’s plaguing the Republican Party following its latest election loss.

Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip this week lost to former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi in their special election race to succeed the expelled, former Rep. George Santos to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Stevens suggested it was just another sign of the decay of the party since the taking of power by Trump, who amid his ongoing, relentless pursuit of control is now seeking to install his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

“Republicans who are asking why they keep losing elections are like the guy who walks into the ER with a nail in his head, asking why he has a headache,” Stevens snarked on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

A party led by a rapist that believes it can fix its problem with women by attacking Taylor Swift, with weird little creeps… — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) February 14, 2024

Stevens then detailed just some of the stark issues facing the party.

He scathingly wrote:

A party led by a rapist that believes it can fix its problem with women by attacking Taylor Swift, with weird little creeps like Mike Johnson as a public face in Congress, that has no serious policy, that has decided to abandon decades of support for freedom in Europe to back a genocidal dictator, a party that is 85% white in a 59% white country, a party that has decided higher education is a gateway drug to Socialism, that believes public health policy should be set by random freaks on the internet and not doctors, a party that is still fighting cultural wars of gender politics the rest of America ended a decade ago, a party that has replaced American optimism with anger and fear of the future.

“Is there really any question why this party is losing?” concluded Stevens, who worked with outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on his 2012 election campaign against Barack Obama.

