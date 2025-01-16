Ex-Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies at 46

Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan, who played Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap between 1997 and 2001, has died at the age of 46, his management company has said.

The statement from Independent Creative Management said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many."

Danan was also known for his appearances on Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and 2006, and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Danan's management company added: "His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues."

His cause of death has not been made public.

The actor had been due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday after being charged with possessing of several bags of cocaine and a "quantity" of cannabis, the PA Media news agency reported.

He had also been accused last October of driving while under the influence of drugs in the Cheshire town.

[PA Media]

Danan, who was born and raised in Essex, had small roles in EastEnders as a child then went to London's Italia Conti drama school and joined Hollyoaks at 19.

His character Sol was a tearaway and a fan favourite - and something of a heartthrob - on the soap.

Danan asked to leave the show four years later and Sol was last seen fleeing the village with Jess Holt.

He moved to Los Angeles, where he spent three-and-a-half years trying to build a career.

"But I tried to party and do well, and you can't become a Hollywood star if you are partying as well," he told BBC Radio Bristol last year.

"I was young, I was 22, 23, and I came back very skinny with a tan but with no work. So I came back and… suddenly there was reality TV so I thought, I'll do that and make up the money."

Danan and Sam Thompson were in Celebrity Big Brother together in 2017 [Getty Images]

Danan's other work included his podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

TV appearances included E4's Celebrity Coach Trip and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show. The actor had also said he would like to return to Hollyoaks.

He told Whatsonstage in 2018 that the show "was the greatest foundation of learning for me".

"It made me become a better actor. I had so much fun, but being in a soap is one of the hardest jobs in acting."

He also discussed the difficulties of finding acting work.

"It's been difficult to get the industry to take me seriously as an actor. They see me as Paul from Celebrity Love Island or Celebrity Big Brother. I just think I'm versatile."

On Celebrity Big Brother, he was voted out fifth and said he was "gutted" by his departure, but he left viewers with some memorable moments including pressing the fire alarm button instead of the diary room one.

Danan pictured with Steps's Lee Latchford-Evans and presenter Tim Vincent at a fashion show after-party in 2001 [Getty Images]

At the height of his fame, Danan was something of a fixture in the tabloid press, pictured at various celebrity parties and events.

His name was used for Dananagram, a parody Instagram account spoofing 90s and 00s celebrities, and he later told BBC Radio 5 Live he had joined forces with the people behind it.

The account posts retro photos of celebrities - allegedly from Danan's old camera - and has more than 85,000 followers.

In 2020, he launched drama classes in Bristol, his adopted home, for adults with mental health or addiction issues or who have been through trauma or been in prison.

"It's been amazing and honestly I've changed people's lives," Danan said.

Last year, the actor spoke about his own health struggles after he ended up in intensive care with pneumonia.

He told the Sun on Sunday that hospital staff had told him to stop smoking in any form. Having given up cigarettes in the last couple of years, Danan said he had become "obsessed" with disposable vapes.

He has also discussed previous issues with drugs including addictions to cocaine and codeine, which he used to "self-soothe" after losing acting parts in his 20s while in the US.

He also said that he had spent over £1m on rehab over the years and had once overdosed on heroin.