Ex home secretary David Blunkett admits "biggest regret"
Former Labour Home Secretary Lord David Blunkett has expressed regret over introducing imprisonment for public protection (IPP) sentences, calling it his "biggest mistake." IPPs, implemented during his time in Tony Blair's government, have left some inmates imprisoned for nearly 20 years for minor crimes. Though abolished in 2012, around 2,800 prisoners remain behind bars under these orders. Blunkett is working with government officials to release many of these prisoners and avoid unnecessary recalls, acknowledging the significant impact of IPPs on the justice system.