Ex-husband of The Vivienne pays tribute to Drag Race star: My heart is shattered

The former partner of The Vivienne has said “my heart is shattered” following the death of the RuPaul’s Drag Race star.

James Lee Williams’ ex-husband, David Ludford, paid tribute on Instagram by posting photos from their wedding and throughout their six-year relationship.

The performer, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice, died aged 32 over the weekend.

In an emotional tribute, Ludford wrote: “My heart literally sank when I got the call! My heart is shattered!”

Ludford, a wig hairstylist, said Williams “changed my life so much” from the day they first met in in August 2017 in Gran Canaria.

“We literally clicked straight away and we knew we (were) going to be together for along time”, Ludford wrote.

“He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone.

“We literally went through and did so much together, it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything in the world!”

The couple announced their separation in April 2023 with a joint statement which said they are “still very much friends” and wished each other “the absolute best”.

Ludford added that they had “loved each other so much” and hailed Williams as “the biggest part” of their life for a long time.

“6 years is such a long time to spend 24/7 with you will always always have a place in my heart”, they wrote.

“Going to miss you more than people will ever know sleep tight angel.”