Ex-Jets Host Who Accused Brett Favre Of Sending Lewd Pics: 'Karma Never Forgets'

Jenn Sterger, the ex-New York Jets host who accused quarterback Brett Favre of texting unsolicited photos of his penis to her in the 2008 season, had some tough words for the Hall of Famer after he revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis on Tuesday.

In a note on her Instagram story, Sterger seemed to refer to allegations of welfare fraud against Favre in his home state of Mississippi while suggesting he had been hit by “karma.”

“I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address,” she wrote. “Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease & not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?”

“Those are the people that need your attention, support, and sympathy,” she continued. “And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus. Mississippi you deserve better.”

Instagram

Sterger encouraged followers to donate to actor Michael J. Fox’s “worthy Parkinson’s organization” in another Instagram story.

According to a 2010 Deadspin exposé, Sterger said unwelcome voicemails left by the married Jets then-quarterback gave way to dick pics, one showing him masturbating. She called him a “creepy douche.”

The NFL launched an investigation; Sterger said she sent the league months of voicemails and text messages. But the league ultimately ruled that while Favre did not cooperate in the probe (although he did admit to the voicemails), it could not determine he sent the photos.

Sterger left the Jets after that one season and is now pursuing a career in comedy, according to her Instagram.

Favre, who spent most of his career in Green Bay, played his last season in the NFL in 2010. He disclosed he had Parkinson’s disease at a House hearing Tuesday in which Republicans invited him to testify as an unlikely “expert witness” about welfare fraud. Favre is accused of improperly receiving $1 million from a fund for needy families.

Jenn Sterger and Brett Favre are both pictured during the 2008 season. Sterger accused Favre of sending her lewd photos. Getty

Related...