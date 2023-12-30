Ex-Kenton County Coroner appeals conviction, requests new trial
Ex-Kenton County Coroner David Suetholz is appealing his convictions for illegally dispensing drugs, requesting a new trial. Prosecutors say there's "overwhelming" evidence against him.
Ex-Kenton County Coroner David Suetholz is appealing his convictions for illegally dispensing drugs, requesting a new trial. Prosecutors say there's "overwhelming" evidence against him.
York Regional Police have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million from a parking lot in Mississauga and charged six people with multiple offences. In November members of the Auto Cargo Theft Unit became aware of a parking lot in Mississauga where multiple stolen vehicles were parked, police said in a news release Friday.Police identified suspects and discovered other locations where stolen vehicles were being taken and stored, according to the release.On Dec. 14, a search w
The NYT reported that it had found at least seven locations where women and girls appeared to have been the victims of sexual assaults or mutilations.
A man has been charged with impaired driving for the 21st time, receiving a jail sentence of almost five years, according to Abbotsford police. A Friday release from the Abbotsford Police Department says Roy Heide, 66, was arrested after a motorcycle accident on Clearbrook Road on Aug. 15, 2022 that resulted in serious injuries for the passenger of the motorcycle. Police say Heide, the driver, attempted to flee the scene but was identified by officers with the assistance of witnesses. The releas
The suspect was shot in the right shoulder, officials say.
Czech police do not disclose contents of letter that David Kozak wrote
A man shot dead by Winnipeg officers during a hostage situation in the city's West Broadway area on Thursday was a suspect in the death of a missing trucker from British Columbia, police say.Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to an apartment block the corner of Furby Street and Cornish Avenue about a 19-year-old woman being held captive by a man armed with an edged weapon.The man barricaded himself and the woman inside a suite where two other adults and a child were also being held against th
The mysterious deaths of a pregnant teen who was about to give birth and her boyfriend are now being investigated as a capital murder case, San Antonio police said. Calling the case an "unspeakable tragedy," police said they were looking for two persons of interest after 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend were found dead days after the Texas mom-to-be was scheduled to be induced. Police initially said an 18-year-old full-term pregnant woman and a 22-year-old man believed to be Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were discovered dead in a Kia Optima in San Antonio on Tuesday.
They grabbed items off shelves in several states and drove home to New York, feds say.
Travis Kelce explains why he almost had the "f****** worst"Christmas ever but reveals the one thing that "saved" the festivities for him.
“This is an extremely disturbing case,” officials said.
He was charged with murder the death of his 77-year-old grandmother after fighting with his mother and brother about a TV show, investigators said.
Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.A 42-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made plans with an American mother to engage in sexual acts with her children, aged two and six, Durham police say. Durham police got word Wednesday from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that a man who possibly lived in Bowmanville was planning sexual acts with children, according to a news release issued Thursday. The man and the
Multiple cars were damaged and an Enmax electrical box was taken out early Friday morning as Calgary police responded to a 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle, police told CBC News.Police responded to the 300 block of Savanna Park N.E. at 4 a.m."Upon arrival police witnessed the stolen vehicle fleeing the area. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars and collided with an electric box causing residents in the area to lose power," police said.The suspect fled police, hitting multiple parked cars and
He also tried talking to her, a news outlet reported, once asking, “would you go with me?”
A bizarre and brazen incident was caught on camera Christmas day. A rolling rack with thousands of dollars worth of winter coats was wheeled onto a SkyTrain after it was taken from MetroTown mall. It was a first for Transit police and Burnaby RCMP. Grace Ke has more.
The former pastor of The Meeting House — an Ontario megachurch — is facing two more sexual assault charges, CBC Hamilton has learned.Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told CBC Hamilton Bruxy Cavey was charged with two counts of sexual assault on Dec. 22.Ernst didn't say what prompted the new charges or provide detail about when the alleged assaults took place, but wrote in an email that Cavey will appear in court in January. Cavey, who was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House a
A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed in what Las Vegas police say was the final carjacking was 39-year-old Jerry Lopez, a married father of seven children between the ages of 3 and 11. Karen Lopez told The Associated Press that her husband had just left for work around 4 a.m. and was minutes away from their home in southwestern Las Vegas when he unknowingly entered the suspect's path and was killed.
WINNIPEG — A man considered a person of interest in the homicide of a B.C. truck driver has been shot and killed by officers in Winnipeg. Chief Danny Smyth said police responded to a hostage-taking at an apartment on Thursday. A man, armed with a knife, had been holding a woman against her will in a hallway when he forced her into the suite with three other people, said Smyth. Those three — a 33-year-old woman, her three-year-old daughter and a 23-year-old man — later escaped. Smyth said officer
The woman died on Christmas a day after being attacked.
GATINEAU, Que. — Police in Western Quebec say they have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly flouting a driving ban for an eighth time in the last 25 years. Gatineau, Que., police say Roger Murray has been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol more than 20 times. Police say they arrested Murray, of Gatineau, on Thursday while he was behind the wheel of a vehicle without a licence plate in the parking lot of a business in the city, located across the river from Ottawa. Mur