Ex-Kitchener neurologist Jeffrey Sloka makes brief court apperance for update in ongoing sexual assault trial

Former Kitchener, Ont., neurologist Jeffrey Sloka is due back in court on Jan. 31 to provide an update on submissions in relation to his ongoing sexual assault trial. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)

Warning: This story contains some graphic details.

Jeffrey Sloka made a brief appearance virtually in a Kitchener, Ont., courthouse Wednesday for an update to his sexual assault trial.

The ex-Kitchener neurologist faces 50 counts of sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to 2010 that surfaced in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Sloka's time in court Wednesday began with the defence apologizing for missing a Dec. 31, 2024 deadline to complete all oral and written submissions. Jill Makepeace, a member of Sloka's defence team, said they still have to submit for eight remaining complainants, four of which will be completed this week, and the rest the following week.

Concerns were raised by Crown attorney Sidney McLean that the Crown will need additional time to review and respond to the defence's submissions once they're received, potentially making February's planned continuation of Sloka's trial too tight of a timeline.

In response, Justice Craig Parry said he's left with little choice and set another court date for Jan. 31 to check in on the progress of submissions.

The trial is currently expected to continue in February.

Timeline of the trial

Sloka's trial began in 2021. In alleged incidents dating back to 2010, he is accused of having asked some patients to undress so he could perform a physical or skin examination. It's also alleged he touched his patients' breasts. In some instances, it is alleged he inserted his fingers into the patients.

Sloka's sexual assault charges numbered 76 at their highest in 2021, before he first went to trial later that year.

In 2022, the trial continued with testimony heard from neurology expert Dr. Vera Bril, detailing what she believed to be medically inappropriate behaviour and methodology for a neurologist based on the allegations made by Sloka's former clients.

Sloka's medical records were entered into evidence and the court heard testimony from former clients who went to him for headaches and migraines.

In 2023, Sloka took the stand for the first time. He provided testimony about the exams he performed and outlined his methodology for performing skin, cardiac and neurological exams, as well as the medical breast, pelvic and rectal exams that he'd performed during his practice.

Sloka also answered questions from his defence lawyer, David Humphrey, about former clients and the medical justification for performing these examinations.

Cross-examination followed and the Crown asked Sloka if there were other diagnosis methods available to him to determine similar results as the physical examinations. At one point, Sloka and the Crown sparred over specific details relating to former clients.

The judge-only trial adjourned in June 2024 and then has been delayed since November, when oral and written submissions were expected to be made by both Crown and defence.

