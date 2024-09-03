Ex-MAGA Fans Reveal What Finally Made Them Dump 'Disgusting' Trump In Damning Ads

Former supporters of Donald Trump scathingly explain why they have now ditched the “disgusting” former president ― in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris ― for good in a new ad campaign that’s worth a reported $11.5 million.

The Republican Voters Against Trump group is using the campaign to target conservative-leaning independents and undecided Republicans in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nebraska throughout September, according to a press release sent to HuffPost.

Videos featuring former Trump voters detailing their switch to Harris in the 2024 election will air on TV, streaming platforms, online and radio across the states, said the Republican, anti-Trump organization.

The individuals cite Trump’s “treatment of women,” his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his 2020 election loss, his conviction in his hush money trial and warn of what will happen in a second term.

See a compilation of their testimonial clips here:

Billboards featuring the Trump-turned-Harris backers will also be installed across the states.

They bear the messages, “I’m a former Trump voter,” and “I’m voting for Harris.”

Republican Voters Against Trump

While the actual effect that viral attack videos can have on changing voters’ minds remains up for debate, the group’s executive director Sarah Longwell said its campaign aimed to “help elevate the voices of these disaffected Republicans and build a permission structure for many other traditional GOP voters to reject Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, even if it means voting for Democrats with whom they might have policy differences.”

The group has long been a thorn in the Republican presidential nominee’s side and has frequently used statements from former Republicans to condemn the twice-impeached, one-term president.

