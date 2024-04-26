Ex-McKinsey partner sues firm, claims he was made opioids 'scapegoat'

Nate Raymond
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The McKinsey & Company logo is displayed in Paris

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - A former McKinsey & Co partner sued the global consulting firm on Friday and accused it of defaming him and making him a "scapegoat" to distract attention from its work advising OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and other manufacturers of opioid pain medications.

Arnab Ghatak, who was fired in 2021, filed the lawsuit in New York state court just two days after Reuters and others reported that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting a criminal investigation of McKinsey's role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Part of that investigation concerns whether McKinsey obstructed justice, an inquiry related to McKinsey's disclosure that it had fired two partners who communicated about deleting documents related to their opioids work, people familiar with the matter said.

Those partners included Ghatak, who had been a senior partner and McKinsey's global head of medical affairs. In his lawsuit, Ghatak alleged that McKinsey and its global managing partner, Bob Sternfels, lied to the U.S. Congress and the public about his role deleting emails.

Ghatak accused Sternfels of misleading Congress when he testified before a House of Representatives committee in 2022 that the two partners were terminated for violating a document retention policy, one that Ghatak said in fact did not exist.

He said McKinsey knew no evidence existed of him improperly deleting emails, yet had promoted the narrative "to create a scapegoat as a diversion from their own decades long work in non abuse deterrent opioids."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from McKinsey and Sternfels, who was also named as a defendant.

A spokesperson for McKinsey called the complaint "entirely meritless."

"We terminated him for serious violations of our professional standards," the McKinsey spokesperson said. "We fully stand by our decision to terminate Dr. Ghatak and by our public statements on the matter."

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

McKinsey previously agreed to pay nearly $1 billion to settle widespread opioid lawsuits and other related legal actions by states, local governments, school districts, Native American tribes and health insurers accusing it of contributing to a deadly U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.

McKinsey in 2019 said it would no longer advise clients on any opioid-related businesses. McKinsey did not admit to wrongdoing in those civil settlements.

Purdue pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges over its handling of opioids. A multi-billion-dollar settlement it reached in bankruptcy court resolving lawsuits alleging it fueled the epidemic is on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a challenge by the Biden administration to the deal.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; additional reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Violation': CSIS had officer investigated after she reported a superior raped her

    VANCOUVER — A CSIS officer's allegations that she was raped repeatedly by a superior in agency vehicles set off a harassment inquiry, but also triggered an investigation into her that concluded the alleged attacks were a “misuse” of agency vehicles by the woman. She is the same officer whose sexual assault allegations in a story published by The Canadian Press prompted public pledges of reform last year from David Vigneault, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. The officer

  • Why BYD's EV exports sell for twice the China price

    U.S. and European politicians have raised alarms that their domestic auto industries could be destroyed by a wave of cheap Chinese electric vehicles. The goal: to rake in hefty profit margins the automaker can’t get in China amid fierce competition. In some foreign showrooms, BYD charges more than double — sometimes nearly triple — the price it gets for three key models in China, according to a Reuters review of the automaker’s pricing in five of its biggest export markets.

  • Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

    Last week, you might have seen that Canadian National Railway Company ( TSE:CNR ) released its first-quarter result to...

  • Chinese automakers redefine the car as a living space at Beijing Auto Show

    BEIJING (AP) — How about turning a car's front bucket seats 180 degrees so they face the rear seats and extending out a table so the occupants can play cards or eat a meal? Or a 43-inch (109 centimeter) screen for the passengers in the back seat? The seemingly never-ending efforts of China's electric car makers to redefine the automobile went on display Thursday at the opening of the nation's largest annual auto show. They are forcing established makers such as Volkswagen and Nissan to change th

  • A brutal elimination round is reshaping the world’s biggest market for electric cars

    A “life and death race” has begun to unfold in the world’s largest market for electric vehicles. Many players won’t reach the finish line.

  • Google parent announces first-ever dividend; beats on sales, profit; shares soar

    Alphabet announced its first-ever dividend on Thursday and a $70 billion stock buyback, cheering investors who sent the stock surging nearly 16% after the bell. The Google parent is returning capital while spending billions of dollars on data centers to catch up with rivals on generative artificial intelligence. The dividend will be 20 cents per share.

  • Huawei's smart car tech offers automakers route to China sales

    It's taken Huawei just four years to become a force in smart car technology, navigating the devastation of trade sanctions on its smartphones business while simultaneously developing a driver assistance system that is the darling of the Beijing auto show. Huawei Technologies has two huge booths at this week's event, and there are at least seven Chinese automakers touting its Qiankun installed in their cars as the most sophisticated advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) to date. Even Germany's Volkswagen will equip its China-made, China-bound Audi Q6L e-tron with Qiankun upon the car's 2025 launch, in Huawei's first deal with a foreign automaker, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

  • 'Historic' $15B plan announced for Honda EV plants in Ontario

    Japanese automaker Honda has announced a $15-billion plan to build four new electric vehicle manufacturing plants in Ontario. Mike Drolet reports on the federal government's efforts to re-energize Canada's auto sector, and the reasons why Honda chose Ontario.

  • Dave Ramsey: 10 Retirement Planning Tips He Swears By

    Dave Ramsey approaches retirement planning with the same commonsense wisdom as the rest of this financial advice. Discover More: Cutting Expenses in Retirement: 6 Home Items to Stop BuyingRead Next:...

  • 19 Jobs That Make Over $150K

    Doctors, lawyers, and salesmen aren't the only people breaking six figures.

  • MTA Spat With NJ on Congestion Pricing Hits Small Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- General contractor Hely Duarte is considering laying off half his workers because New York City’s transit system is halting most capital projects as its legal battle with New Jersey over congestion pricing lingers on. Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBig Tech Surges in Late Hours o

  • Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Denies Allegations of ‘Abusive Work Environment’

    The lawsuit alleges “severe” and “pervasive” harassment by the recording artist.

  • Russell Salvatore accused of sexual harassment, discrimination

    In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a former employee of Russell Salvatore has accused the restaurant owner of sexual harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination.

  • Toyota hits record annual output, sales on robust demand

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global sales and production hit record highs in the year ended March 31, supported by robust demand and the absence of semiconductor supply constraints it had to endure in recent years. Still, Toyota plans to delay the start of its electric vehicle (EV) production in the U.S. and trim domestic production to ensure product safety and quality after a series of scandals at its group firms, the Mid Japan Economist newspaper said. For the year ended March, Toyota said its parent-only global sales rose 7.3% to 10.31 million units year-on-year, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time, while its output came to 9.97 million units, up 9.2% on the year.

  • I’m a Financial Advisor: How To Financially Plan for Different Stages of Retirement

    Planning for retirement isn't a one-and-done kind of thing. There are many different stages of retirement, and it's important to have a plan for each of them. What this means is that even if you...

  • Apple Drops to Fourth Place Smartphone Seller in China

    International Data Corp. said Lunar New Year stimulated shopping sentiment, and in high-end devices Android phones are winning over customers.

  • Beijing city to subsidise domestic AI chips, targets self-reliance by 2027

    Beijing city authorities have announced subsidies for firms that purchase domestically produced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as China seeks to develop its semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on foreign technology. The sizes of subsidies were not specified in a document outlining the initiative by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology dated April 24. "Companies that purchase domestically controlled GPU chips for intelligent computing services will receive support based on a certain percentage of their investment," the document showed, referring to chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs).

  • B.C. civil lawsuit against Sex Pistols guitarist alleges 1980 sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — A Vancouver woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Paramount Pictures Corp. and punk rocker Stephen Jones of The Sex Pistols alleging he sexually assaulted her as a teenager while she was a movie extra more than 40 years ago. A B.C. Supreme Court statement of claim filed by the plaintiff says she was 14 years old and working on the movie "Ladies & Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains" when Jones supplied her with marijuana, then sexually assaulted her in his hotel room. The court has plac

  • The FTC’s Non-Compete Ban Is Good for the Crypto Industry

    Employment contracts that stop free movement of labor conflict with an innovative industry’s open-source ethos, says Linda Jeng, CEO of Digital Self Labs, a Web3 advisory firm.

  • First Amendment Law Firm Recruiting TikTok Creators To Challenge Possible Ban: Report

    TikTok has already announced it is planning legal action against the divestiture bill recently signed by President Joe Biden.