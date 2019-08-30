Ex-MLB pitcher has Dominican charge dismissed

After nine days in detention, former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel was released on bail in the Dominican Republic on Thursday (August 29).

He'd been held on allegations he had helped drug traffickers to launder money.

On his way into the courthouse, Dotel declared his innocence

A judge dismissed the money laundering charge, saying prosecution failed to muster sufficient evidence.

However, Dotel still faces charges for illegally possessing firearms at the time of arrest.

The pitcher was arrested as part of a series of raids targeting what prosecutors have called the country's largest drug trafficking group.

Dotel is a seasoned MLB veteran, playing for thirteen teams between 1999 and 2013.