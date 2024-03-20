Ex-Nickelodeon boss responds to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Eric Vitale - Getty Images

Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider has spoken out after a new documentary aired claims about his behaviour while working for the children’s TV channel.

The docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV features several former child stars who have alleged they experienced abuse, inappropriate behaviour and a toxic work environment while appearing on Schneider-produced shows.

Schneider, who created shows including Drake & Josh, iCarly and Zoey 101 before parting ways with the channel in 2018, responded to the allegations in a video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, he said watching the documentary was “very difficult” as he faced his “past behaviours – some of which are embarrassing and that I regret”.

“Seeing the hurt in some people’s eyes... made me feel awful and regretful and sorry,” Schneider added.

The documentary sees the producer accused of tolerating toxic workplace conditions as well as the alleged humiliation of cast and crew working on his shows.

Addressing claims he asked people to give him massages on set, Schneider said: “It was wrong. It was wrong that I ever put anyone in that position.

“It was wrong to do. I’d never do it today. I’m embarrassed that I did it then. I apologise to anybody that I ever put in that situation.”



“I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” he said, adding: “I hate that anybody worked for me and didn’t have a good time.”

“I would snap at people sometimes,” Schneider admitted. “I would be snarky when I could have given them a nicer answer.

“I would not give people the time they needed. I would be in too big a hurry to get onto the next thing I had to do.”



Ex-Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell was one of the stars who came forward in the documentary, alleging he suffered sexual abuse at the age of 15.

Bell alleged he was a victim of abuse at the hands of Brian Peck, who worked as a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show.

Peck was convicted in 2004 of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16.

Quiet on Set aired on Investigation Discovery.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations including the NSPCC (www.nspcc.org.uk) can offer help and support.

