Ex-Officer Convicted of Murdering Unarmed Black Man Andre Hill as He Exited Ohio Garage

Adam Coy was found guilty of December 2020 murder of Andre Hill

An Ohio police officer was found guilty of murder for killing Andre Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, outside a Columbus, Ohio, residence.

Hill, 47, was leaving the garage of a residence following an order from officer Adam Coy, who was responding to the area on a report of a vehicle switching on and off, NBC 4i and The Columbus Dispatch reported at the time. Hill had been an invited guest at the residence.

Hill had his left hand up, holding his cell phone, which Coy says he mistook for a gun, according to evidence presented during the trial, per The Columbus Dispatch, NBC 4i and 10 TV.

After shooting Hill four times, Coy did not assist him and instead yelled at Hill to show his hands as he lay dying, PEOPLE previously reported, citing authorities. Hill died after he was transported to a hospital.

In February 2021, Coy was charged with murder among other charges.

On Monday, Nov. 4, Coy was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and reckless homicide, per The Columbus Dispatch, NBC 4i and 10 TV.

Following the verdict, Hill's sister Shawna Barnett said he would be happy with the verdict, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

"He would be glad justice prevailed," Shawna Barnett said. "He would be glad the truth was heard and it wasn't covered up. There were no distractions. He would be happy that the outcome was what it was."

Coy's attorney Mark Collins said the verdict was "devastating" and that he plans to appeal the verdict, per the outlet.

Coy's sentencing has been scheduled for later in November, per reports.



