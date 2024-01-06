Ex-Ohio lawmaker is sentenced to probation for domestic violence
A former Ohio state lawmaker was sentenced Friday to two years on probation for domestic violence charges and must complete 250 hours of community service.
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
Footage shows the man, Deobra Redden, launch himself over Judge Mary Kay Holthus' desk and attack her in the Nevada courtroom.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
Vancouver police say they're investigating after more than 80 cars had their windows damaged across the city on Thursday.Police say most of the cars were targeted in the Marpole area, near the intersection of Granville Street and 64th Avenue. A number of cars were also targeted near Fir Street and 11th Avenue, according to a Friday statement.Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in his statement that someone "appears to have indiscriminately targeted them by using an
Seven people were convicted in what is believed to be the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
The resolution claims that some citizens arrested for events on Jan. 6, 2021 have “been wrongfully held without due process.”
An elusive U.S. fugitive accused of faking his own death and traveling the globe to avoid rape charges has been extradited to Utah from Scotland, the Utah County prosecutor’s office said Friday. The man known in the U.S. as Nicholas Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to local prosecutors. Rossi, 36, was Utah-bound on Friday and will stand trial in Utah County for felony rape charges, county prosecutor David Leavitt said.
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
A man wanted the victims killed in Florida over a $60,000 debt, feds say.
Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second
Warning: This story contains some details of sexual exploitation Jennifer Beaudry has been waiting years for Aaron Benneweis to face consequences for his criminal actions. Today she's another step closer to justice. Benneweis was a coach and athletic director at a private Christian school in Saskatoon formerly called Christian Centre Academy. The school is now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Beaudry was a student and athlete at the school. She said Benneweis began making eyes at her in 2008,
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating several break-ins that took place last month, including a break-in that occurred on Christmas day. Police say three break-ins took place on the same day at a food bank, curling rink and funeral home in Wadena.Burglars also broke into a church in the town of Moffat. Indian Head RCMP say while they received the report of the Moffat break-in on Dec. 25, they believe the burglary occurred between the afternoon of Dec. 24 and evening of Dec. 25. Police determined t
The 44-year-old woman’s brother and mother were also shot, police said.
The couple denied these allegations following a recent lawsuit.
High school teacher Tatum Hatch, 32, is accused of grooming a 15-year-old boy and sending him explicit pictures on Instagram messenger, say authorities
Court cameras capture the moment a defendant leaps to attack a judge in Nevada's Clark County